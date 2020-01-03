 Skip to main content

Canada

George Elliott Clarke cancels talk at University of Regina amid criticism over his work with convicted killer

REGINA
The Canadian Press
George Elliott Clarke is seen in a Jan. 6, 2016, file photo. Clarke says in a statement that he has decided to withdraw from the Jan. 23 event at the University of Regina.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A Canadian poet has cancelled a Regina lecture about Indigenous justice issues following criticism over his work with a man who killed an Indigenous woman in the city.

George Elliott Clarke says in a statement that he has decided to withdraw from the Jan. 23 event at the University of Regina.

Clarke, a former parliamentary poet laureate, says he never intended to cause anguish to the victim’s family and the Indigenous community.

There have been calls for the university to cancel the talk since it was revealed that Clark has edited poetry by Stephen Brown.

Brown, who changed his name from Steven Kummerfield, was convicted of manslaughter in the 1995 beating death of Pamela George.

The university had said cancelling the lecture would go against its principles, and that Clarke had assured the school he wouldn’t be reading Brown’s work.

