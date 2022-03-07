Artist John Scott in 2014.Lauren Barless/Courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery

Beloved artist and professor John Scott, whose media ranged from simple pen and cocktail napkin to the body of a Pontiac Trans Am, died on Feb. 17, leaving an irreplaceable gap in the Toronto art scene. Apocalypse Trans Am, with tinted windows and matte black paint, is his most representative work. Mr. Scott used a large nail to etch the entire text from the Book of Revelations onto the surface of the car, a 1980s simulacrum for performative machismo. This was the modern-day vehicle for the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Complete with a Gideon Bible (the type found in motel rooms) on the seat, discarded gum wrappers on the floor, and blue fuzzy dice hanging from the rear-view mirror, this muscle machine redefined contemporary Canadian art, sending our imaginations well beyond the kinds of scenes depicted by the Group of Seven. There were three versions of the car. One disappeared and the others were acquired by the National Gallery of Canada and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

But before the cars, there were bunnies: messy oil and charcoal drawings of traumatized, anthropomorphized bunnies who could also look at home in a cocktail dress with a martini glass in hand. For Mr. Scott, these characters symbolized the disempowered masses, and they evolved from his experience of working in the zoology building at the University of Toronto in the 1970s. It was his job to care for the animals in cages, and for him, they were “the ultimate victims, who were experimented upon, and who led singular lives.” Identification with and empathy for the oppressed was central to Mr. Scott’s work.

He drew inspiration from the mysticism of William Blake as well as popular science-fiction films such as Blade Runner. When curators would compare Mr. Scott’s work to the German Expressionists, he would self-deprecatingly say that, no, his drawings were just inept. When considering the viewer, he preferred playfulness over didactics, and it was always important to him that people could look at his work and say, “My kid could do that.” He interpreted this as the speaker feeling entitled to make art, and it was his hope that his work could contribute to the democratization of art. In truth, he was a brilliant artist with an unrivalled vision. His contributions were recognized with several awards, including the inaugural Governor-General’s Award for Visual and Media Arts in 2000.

John Alan Scott was born in Windsor, Ont., on May 11, 1949, to Ruth Gallagher and Joseph Scott. The family was working-class, and he described his childhood in his hyperbolic way, as being “straight out of The Grapes of Wrath.” John watched as his dad, a factory worker, would wearily leave the house each day before sunrise, and he was determined to forge a different path.

He imagined he would become a science-fiction writer. But that changed when at age 14, John saw a photo of Canadian sculptor Murray Favro. As he told it, Mr. Favro was sitting in a three-quarter-scale jet that he had built, and he was flanked by beautiful girls as he stared coolly at the camera. That was the moment John decided that an artist’s life was for him.

He left high school in Grade 9 and spent a lot of time across the river in Detroit. He had to take gruelling factory jobs where he had miserable experiences. It was during these days that he was introduced to Marxism through his contributions to union organizing. This is where his sensitivity toward and critique of power relations was born, which would become the inspiration and central theme of his oeuvre.

In 1969, Mr. Scott followed his brother Brian to Toronto and took some courses at the University of Toronto. There, he met Kathryn Jackson, then a graduate student of philosophy. The pair shared intellectual pursuits and had a romance that developed into a deep and long-lasting friendship. She encouraged Mr. Scott to apply to the Ontario College of Art in 1972. He was granted admission based mostly on a portfolio of one piece. It was an image of two women swimming. He had painted atop a photo of the swimmers, already provided by a page torn from Vogue magazine. He had also submitted a couple of crumpled napkin drawings that he had scrawled. More likely, it was Mr. Scott’s bardic qualities that had gained him entrance.

Beloved artist and professor John Scott, whose media ranged from simple pen and cocktail napkin to the body of a Pontiac Trans Am.Mike Lalich/Courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery

Never a wallflower, Mr. Scott quickly became curator of Gallery 76, run by students at OCA (now OCAD University). He insisted that the exhibitions be experimental and of little or no commercial value. This gave students the opportunity to test their ideas in the absence of any pressure to please an audience or a market.

Mr. Scott credited some of the “giants” who taught him at OCA, including art historian Joyce Zemans, who provided him with reading lists and invested many hours in conversation, while also encouraging him to write. He would eventually become a regular film critic for Canadian Art Magazine (1988-91). Another teacher of note was former Globe and Mail art critic Gary Michael Dault. Mr. Scott had been doing small drawings on cocktail napkins, and it was Mr. Dault who provided him with a 200-foot roll of paper, issuing him the challenge of drawing large, so that he might secure an exhibition. This led directly to Mr. Scott’s first group exhibition at Yorkville’s Sable-Castelli Gallery in 1976. His debut solo show was at Carmen Lamanna Gallery on Yonge Street in 1981, where he continued to exhibit for many years. Mr. Scott and Mr. Dault enjoyed a lifetime of friendship, quarrels and collaboration.

Mr. Scott rocked Toronto in the 1980s as the gifted artist who looked like Mick Jagger, but who could also grace any party looking gorgeous in a sexy gown, his hair sprayed and teased large, and his blue eyes accentuated with eyeliner and shadow. The finishing touch – a rhinestone nestled in his tooth gap. Mr. Scott felt that women were more highly evolved than men but had been allocated to an underclass. He wanted access to this secret society.

Over the years, Mr. Scott lamented the loss of his good looks. He had suffered several illnesses, including Bell’s palsy, meningitis, and osteoporosis. The latter affliction robbed him of his six-foot stature by curving his spine. His treatments came in the form of self-administered injections, which also offered the opportunity to withdraw his own blood and then expel it from the needle to create quick drawings on paper.

John Scott in his studio in 2011.Joseph Hartman/Courtesy of Nicholas Metivier Gallery

Parts of Mr. Scott’s remarkable life were recounted in Shiva’s Really Scary Gifts (Coach House Books, 2002), an illustrated, “as told to” autobiography that chronicled his Queen West misadventures, including being struck by lightning – twice – and harbouring in his studio a member of the Weather Underground who was on the lam. Mr. Scott would eventually describe this book as the closest he had come to writing science fiction.

A later development in Mr. Scott’s work was his Dark Commander drawing series, which was shown by his gallerist Nicholas Metivier. Alpha Male, an imposing 11-foot piece from the series, was exhibited at Madrid’s ARCO ‘08, a prestigious contemporary-art fair. The foreboding, masculine images in the series, inspired by Mozart’s Don Giovanni, loom like the shadow of a threat, a symbol of the constancy of archetypal malevolence in the world.

Mr. Scott retired from his role as a venerated faculty member at OCADU in 2019. He had taught there for 38 years, delivering a most unconventional program, and leaving a monumental impression on those who had even the briefest of encounters with him. Students and colleagues both adored him and were vexed by him. He was intelligent, incorrigible and hilarious. After a full day of teaching and critiquing student work, Mr. Scott and his colleagues would often decompress at the nearby Village Idiot pub. The evenings would conclude with Mr. Scott’s cri de coeur, “Confusion to our enemies!” and all would spill out onto the street, leaving Mr. Scott to search out his bicycle. It was a routine challenge for him.

In his retirement, Mr. Scott continued to be prolific in the studio, and he was excited about his photography project with his long-time friend and collaborator Joe Toole. Though his body was in rapid decline, Mr. Scott remained earnestly dedicated to friends.

In his final days he honoured his lifelong commitment to marry the love of his life, Deborah Waddington. The wedding was held at Christ Church in Stouffville, Ont., and was celebrated with a family dinner at a nearby Swiss Chalet. The following day, John was at his home, surrounded by loved ones as he died. Mr. Scott had struggled with a severe reduction in lung capacity brought on by osteoporosis. He was grateful to have the choice to end his life peacefully through medically assisted death, with his loved ones present.

Mr. Scott leaves his wife, Ms. Waddington and her son, Abraham, to whom he was always a thoughtful and doting “Nano.” He also leaves his siblings, Brian Scott and Sandra Schmedt, and nieces and nephew, Sheri Margetson, Paul Schmedt, Terri Schmedt and Michi Medley.

Having experienced a myriad of health challenges during his 72 adventurous years, Mr. Scott had mentioned to Ms. Waddington, “If there is reincarnation, I’d like to take a break.”