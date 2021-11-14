Jockey Hugo Dittfach celebrates his first Queen's Plate victory at Woodbine racetrack in Toronto on June 17, 1961.michael burns

Hugo Dittfach never cried and he didn’t know why, he said. He had plenty of reason to weep early in his life and late in his life, too. Tragedies of the highest degree bookended his triumphant career as a Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame jockey. He survived a Soviet concentration camp in Poland as a boy to become a Queen’s Plate-winning jockey in 1961. He aggressively rode 20-to-1 shot Blue Light to defeat the favourite, Just Don’t Shove, ridden by Johnny Longden, who at the time was the top race-winning jockey on the continent.

Mr. Dittfach won 4,000 races by sheer will, and as soon as he hit the milestone, quit riding at the age of 53 to become a trainer, winning 48 races, five of them stakes races.

He spent his final years battling a traumatic brain injury from a racetrack accident that eventually impaired his cognitive abilities. After a lifetime of hard work, straight talk and fearlessness, Mr. Dittfach died on Nov. 1. He was 85.

Hugo Eduward Dittfach was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Leer, Ostfriesland, in Prussia, which later became part of Germany.

He was born into an affluent family. His father, Hugo Dittfach I, owned a butter factory. His mother, Meta, managed the farm, so large it housed 21 families who worked for them. She oversaw three maids, one of them assigned to young Hugo II. The Dittfachs had three children, the oldest, a daughter Frieda, and then two sons, Hugo and Adolf. When they attended the opera, the father would don a white tie.

Young Hugo had a particularly strong attachment to his mother. “The sun rose and set on his mother,” his wife, Betty McTague Dittfach, said. As the first-born son, he had a duty to take care of the family, should anything happen to his father. He was pressed into this role sooner than expected at the age of 10, when the Russians invaded Germany in 1945 in the final year of the Second World War.

Hugo’s father was away from home, fighting on the front line as a soldier in Adolf Hitler’s army. The son was just old enough to take instruction as an army cadet. He had a uniform. “I had a little bit of training from an army, and I was half-dangerous,” Mr. Dittfach said in an interview several years ago. That made him a potential target: The Russians would shoot anybody from the German army immediately. They would also kill boys older than 10; those with a gun would be killed “no questions asked,” Mr. Dittfach said.

The youngster fled with his mother and two siblings, but they were captured and sent to a concentration camp in Poland. A number of camps there operated under Soviet rule for several years after the Second World War, until the Western world pressed the Soviets into letting the inmates go.

“They went through all of our stuff and took away anything that they thought was worth money,” Mr. Dittfach said. “The clothes that were my size were no good for anybody because I was too small. So the soldiers just shoved it aside and left us, which probably saved our lives. They just kept us aside.”

Mr. Dittfach’s boyish looks and small size saved him, too.

He saw a Russian soldier beat his grandmother to death. He also saw Russians torture German soldiers. “They didn’t want them to die right away, so the torture was constantly on,” he said.

He said he was never harmed in the camp, but he turned from a chubby country boy into a starved waif. The detainees worked 18 hours a day and had little to eat. His mother smuggled sausages back to the barracks on days when she worked in the butcher shop. Under cover of night, young Hugo would slip through a fence to neighbouring farms and stuff potatoes and other edibles into his shirt. He would take a little can, too, and steal milk if he found a goat or a cow. He would do this almost every night.

But the shortage of food in the camp took its toll on him. He left there an inch shorter than when he went in three years earlier. When he entered the camp, he weighed 115 pounds; when he left, he weighed 48. He told the camp administrators he was 9, and maintained that story for 3½ years.

He was near death when the Red Cross trains arrived to rescue them. Eventually, the family was reunited. Hugo I, who was injured in the war, had thought his wife and children dead. They still could not find enough food, so the patriarch struck out for Calgary in 1950. He brought his family over in 1953.

Mr. Dittfach was 17, speaking little English when he started working as a busboy in a coffee shop at the Calgary bus terminal. A client, seeing his size – his growth stunted by starvation in the camp – advised him to be a jockey. As an adult, he stood 4-foot-11½.

Mr. Dittfach became the leading jockey in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan before travelling east to ride at Woodbine in 1958. By 1961, he was the top jockey in the country.

“Everything I pretty well threw a leg over was running for me,” he said. Not only did he win the Queen’s Plate by the shortest margin in history, he won five Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack, still a record.

Mr. Dittfach also spent a lot of time riding in Phoenix, Ariz., where he met Hollywood stars such as Buster Keaton, Jerry Lewis and Jimmy Stewart. He also befriended Betty Grable, with whom he had a memorable dance. After that, he became an avid dancer.

At Woodbine, Mr. Dittfach always rode more horses than anyone else, even top rider Avelino Gomez. He would accept any ride, even seek them out.

“If there was a mount open, he would pick the horse up, even if the [trainer] didn’t ask him,” said champion jockey Sandy Hawley, who as a young rider learned important lessons at the feet of Mr. Dittfach. “If everybody else was ducking the horse, not wanting to ride a longshot on a muddy track in the last race, he would say: ‘I’ll ride it for you.’ ”

He was an expert at riding on muddy tracks. He also was a strong rider. Mr. Hawley said he always dreaded hooking Mr. Dittfach at the head of the homestretch; he knew he would be in for a battle to the finish wire. “They didn’t call him Hustlin’ Hugo for nothing,” he said.

And he quickly discovered that Mr. Dittfach had a death grip when he shook hands. He had to make sure that Mr. Dittfach wouldn’t catch his fingers in the handshake – or he would crush them.

But Mr. Gomez wasn’t about to shake hands with Mr. Dittfach, a relative newcomer, winning a lot of races. “Gomez was always trying to beat you,” Mr. Dittfach said. “If he didn’t do it one way, he’d try to do it another.”

One day, Mr. Gomez hit Mr. Dittfach. “I told him: ‘Don’t ever do that again. [If] you ever hit me again, I [will] hurt you,’ ” Mr. Dittfach said. “I didn’t hit him back because I didn’t like it.”

The next day, the other jockeys stood back and watched Mr. Gomez hit Mr. Dittfach again. “So I went boom and nailed him the second day,” Mr. Dittfach said. “I knocked him out.”

“That opened up another door for me,” Mr. Dittfach said. Nobody bothered him after that and Mr. Gomez never hit him again. Eventually, they became friends.

Richard Grubb, leading rider in Canada in 1967 and 1968, had the locker next to Mr. Dittfach in the jockey’s room and grew to appreciate Mr. Dittfach’s advice on race riding and on life. Both he and Mr. Dittfach were members of a team of five Woodbine jockeys conscripted to play against the Harlem Globetrotters at half-time in Toronto.

“We were given uniforms, warm-up suits and shoes, so we definitely looked the part,” Mr. Grubb said. At one point, one of the Trotters teasingly held the ball high in the air, about nine feet off the ground, he said.

This didn’t faze Mr. Dittfach. “He took a running leap, latched onto the Trotter and starting climbing,” Mr. Grubb said. “Shades of Jack and the Beanstalk. "

He knocked the ball out of the player’s hand.

“To this day, I start smiling at the thought of it,” Mr. Grubb said.

About 10 years ago, Mr. Dittfach took on an inexperienced horse as a favour to another horseman at Woodbine. He had worked with him for about a month when suddenly, inside the shed row, the horse started to buck, throwing Mr. Dittfach off balance. He slipped behind the saddle and couldn’t get back into it, but one foot was still in the stirrup. Every time the horse bucked, Mr. Dittfach was kicked in the head or the chest for 200 feet.

During the incident, Mr. Dittfach broke every rib, separated the rib cage from the sternum, and had hematomas in both lungs. An elbow was so damaged it had to be replaced. But the most serious injury was a blood clot and a bleed in his brain.

Mr. Dittfach became increasingly dependent on his wife and could not be left unattended. Sometimes he became physically aggressive, which led to a 2½-month stay in a psychiatric unit, according to a GoFundMe page posted by Ms. McTague Dittfach, who exhausted all avenues to help her husband.

Mr. Dittfach’s injuries ended his career and, eventually, his life.

He leaves his wife, Ms. McTague Dittfach; four children from his first marriage, Michelle, Hugo III, Erik and Rosemarie; five grandchildren; and stepchildren, Johnathan and Miriam McTague. His former wife, Kay, predeceased him on Feb. 16, at the age of 82.