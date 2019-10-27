Girl, 14, stabbed to death at Halloween party in Winnipeg, police say

Police in Winnipeg are investigating three overnight deaths which they consider homicides, including one where they say a 14-year-old girl died after a reported stabbing at a Halloween party.

Officers responded to a call from the party late Saturday and found two female victims — one 18 and the other 14.

Both were transported to hospital in critical condition, but the youngest didn’t survive.

Police say the 18-year-old has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Then at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police say they were called to a report of two males on the ground in a back lane.

Police say they had serious upper-body injuries and later died in hospital.

No charges have been laid in either case, although Const. Rob Carver says some people from the Halloween party have been detained.

The deaths bring the total number of homicides in Winnipeg to 36 for 2019.