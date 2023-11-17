Open this photo in gallery: A STARS air ambulance crew arrives at the base in Calgary on March 25, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A nine-year-old girl has died playing hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony in Manitoba.

Terry Osiowy, superintendent and CEO of Prairie Rose School Division, says in an e-mail that a small group of students were playing the game Monday during gym class at Iberville Colony School, west of Winnipeg.

The girl went into a storage room where there were a stack of tables leaning against the wall and they fell on the child.

Paramedics and the local fire department responded quickly, Osiowy says, and STARS Air Ambulance was on the scene within 20 minutes.

However, Osiowy says, the student died from her injuries.

He says social workers, guidance counsellors and school psychologists have been at the Hutterite colony since to provide support to students, families and staff.