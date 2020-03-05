Global Affairs upgrades advisory, warns against all travel to Iran due to coronavirus concerns

Open this photo in gallery Firefighters disinfect a sidewalk to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran, on March 5, 2020. The Associated Press

The federal government is now warning against all travel to Iran over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Global Affairs Canada posted a new alert this morning, upgrading an advisory against non-essential travel to say that nobody should go.

The warning says that travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 are making it increasingly difficult to leave Iran.

And because Iran doesn’t recognize dual citizenship, Iranian-Canadians who might go for a visit likely wouldn’t be able to get any help from Canadian officials to leave.

The Canadian government has warned against non-essential travel to China and all travel to the province where COVID-19 first broke out.

It also says to be extremely cautious about travel to Japan because of the virus.

