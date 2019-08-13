 Skip to main content

Canada Globe and Mail named a finalist for top international Online Journalism Award

Globe and Mail named a finalist for top international Online Journalism Award

STAFF
Comments

The Globe and Mail has been named a finalist in the international Online Journalism Awards for general excellence in large newsroom online journalism, joining The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal as nominees.

The Globe was cited for its overall ability to use digital tools and platforms to engage readers in its journalism. Coverage noted included investigations, the creation of audience-focused features such as newsletters and The Globe’s enterprise reporting.

The nomination encompasses The Globe’s online coverage of the growing number of idle oil and gas wells in Western Canada, why Canadians have some of the highest drug prices in the world, and Canada’s still hidden but emerging far-right movement.

The nomination also includes online presentation of such stories as the resignation of federal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould over the scandal involving SNC-Lavalin.

“The nomination shows again we compete at the highest level,” Globe editor-in-chief David Walmsley said. “The range of our short-listed portfolio is our journalistic DNA – a focus on business, politics and investigations. I am proud to lead what is a big team effort by a dedicated group of Canadians.”

The Globe won the category in 2017, as well as three other awards for explanatory, investigative and data journalism.

Globe and Mail wins four Online Journalism Awards, including prize for general excellence

Established in 2000, the OJAs honour excellence in digital journalism around the world. They are presented by the Online News Association, the world’s largest association of online journalists.

According to the awards website, the general excellence category honours a digitally focused news organization that combines top-notch journalism with the use of digital tools and platforms, and represents the highest journalistic standards.

Journalists at two Canadian universities were also nominated this year in the student journalism category.

Joanne Pearce, a recent graduate of the University of British Columbia, was nominated for her investigation of polluted groundwater in two B.C. towns and the broader problems of contaminated water supplies.

The Queen’s Journal was cited for its investigation of Queen’s University’s unpublished foreign-investment portfolio.

The honorees are to be announced on the last night of ONA19, the Online News Association’s conference and awards banquet, to be held in New Orleans from Sept. 12 to 14.

