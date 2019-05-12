 Skip to main content

Canada Globe and Mail reporter Jessica Leeder wins Atlantic Journalism Award for Canadian veterans project

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Globe and Mail reporter Jessica Leeder wins Atlantic Journalism Award for Canadian veterans project

Jana G. Pruden
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Globe and Mail reporter Jessica Leeder.

Melissa Tait

Globe and Mail reporter Jessica Leeder won a gold medal at the Atlantic Journalism Awards in Halifax on Saturday night for a project about Canadian veterans.

Ms. Leeder, who has been The Globe’s Atlantic bureau chief since 2017, won in the category of Enterprise Reporting: Newspaper for her investigative project, Cut Off. The story looked at changes in the funding of medical marijuana by Veterans Affairs Canada and the effects on veterans using cannabis to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In her application, Ms. Leeder wrote that the story “began with a whisper uttered over a Dartmouth hotel restaurant table,” including mention of a man who died by suicide because of the funding cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

“I began following an almost non-existent trail to figure out what was actually happening, why it was happening and who was responsible,” she wrote.

Ms. Leeder interviewed more than a dozen veterans for the story, which ran in May, 2018. The other finalists in the category were Katrina Clarke of The Daily Gleaner in Fredericton for a project about investigations into teacher misconduct and Mike Landry of the Telegraph-Journal in Saint John for a series about the police use of “restraint chairs” on youth.

The Atlantic Journalism Awards honour work done in print, radio, television and online in Atlantic Canada. Ms. Leeder’s story was among 350 entries to this year’s awards.

Ms. Leeder, who is based in Halifax, has worked in journalism for nearly two decades and been with The Globe for a total of 12 years, including reporting from bureaus in Kandahar and Haiti. Her previous awards include a National Newspaper Award and an Emmy.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter