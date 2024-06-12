The Globe and Mail collects multiple accolades at Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards

Open this photo in gallery: Former Globe and Mail publisher and CEO Phillip Crawley receives the Canadian Journalism Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Canadian journalism on June 12.Sammy Kogan/The Globe and Mail

Globe and Mail reporter Lindsay Jones and freelance photojournalist Jesse Winter each won Canadian Journalism Foundation awards for submissions that included work for The Globe.

The annual CJF Awards were handed out Wednesday night during a ceremony that also saw the newspaper’s long-time former publisher and CEO Phillip Crawley honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Ms. Jones won the Landsberg Award for articles in The Globe, the Walrus and WIRED that examined sexual violence against women and systemic bias in policing and the courts. When announcing her as a finalist, the CJF cited Ms. Jones’s work for its “thoughtful understanding of how systemic issues impact vulnerable people.”

Mr. Winter, a Vancouver-based photojournalist, won the CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism for his work covering last year’s record-setting British Columbia wildfires for The Globe, the Narwhal and CBC News. The CJF previously complimented Mr. Winter’s work for taking readers to the “heart of the battle” and showing the impact of climate change from a seldom-seen perspective.

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver-based photojournalist Jesse Winter won the CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism for his work covering last year’s British Columbia wildfires for The Globe, the Narwhal and CBC News.JESSE WINTER/Reuters

The Globe was also a finalist for the Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large media category for a series of stories by Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife and senior parliamentary reporter Steven Chase on foreign interference in the 2021 federal election. Those stories relied on CSIS documents viewed by The Globe that showed: a Chinese strategy to influence the election; a Chinese plan to donate to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation; and that a CSIS assessment concluded Canada is a “high-priority target” for foreign influence.

The Winnipeg Free Press won the Jackman Award in the large media category for reporting on two decades of inquests following fatal police shootings.

David Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters, The Woodbridge Company Ltd. and The Globe and Mail presented the CJF’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. Crawley.

Mr. Crawley arrived at The Globe in 1998 and oversaw the newspaper until his retirement last year. His 58-year career in journalism included being Editor of the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and Managing Director of the New Zealand Herald. He was also the longest-serving chair of The Canadian Press.

Mr. Crawley was named to the Order of Canada in 2019. In 2012, he was named Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for charitable work.

The other winners included the Montreal Gazette, which won the Jackman Award in the small media category for an investigation into the deaths of six patients at a Montreal hospital, including a man who died by suicide; and Tobie Lebel of Radio-Canada who won the Award for Climate Solutions Reporting for a piece that explored the role hydrogen could play in the transition to green energy.