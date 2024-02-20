The Globe and Mail’s daily podcast, The Decibel, has been nominated for Best News Podcast by the U.S.-based Podcast Academy.

The academy’s Awards for Excellence in Audio, also known as the Ambies, celebrate excellence in podcasts across a wide range of categories.

The Decibel, which launched in May, 2021, focuses on a different story every day and features interviews with Globe journalists, experts and newsmakers. The Globe has so far released 669 episodes.

The Globe’s submission to the Ambies included an episode that profiled several Ukrainian refugees a year into the war with Russia; an interview with Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife breaking down Canada’s allegations that India was involved in the assassination of a Sikh activist in British Columbia; and an episode that featured residents of Gaza describing the Hamas-Israel war in their own words.

The podcast is hosted by Menaka Raman-Wilms and the show’s producers and editors are David Crosbie, Rachel Levy-McLaughlin, Sherrill Sutherland and Madeleine White.

The Decibel is the only Canadian podcast nominated in the Ambies’ news category. The other nominees include podcasts from Bloomberg, E3 Radio, ABC Radio, Vox, CNN and NPR.

The Podcast Academy was founded in February, 2020, and launched the Ambies the same year.

The 2024 winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles in March.