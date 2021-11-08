If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.
Noteworthy reporting this week:
- ‘Radical pragmatist’? Canada’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault insists he can be both. And he might be just the right person for the job.
- Canada loses the bid to host corporate sustainability data office to Frankfurt at COP26, but gets a secondary hub. But winning would have helped Trudeau show that Canada belongs in the big leagues.
- Meanwhile in Alberta: During COP26, the province announced a raft of emissions-reduction projects and Jason Kenney announces a plan to expedite Alberta’s hydrogen energy goals.
- Logging: B.C. makes big commitment to save old-growth trees after seeking to suspend one-third of old-growth logging. Listen to this episode of The Decibel to learn more about the new plan.
- From The Narwhal: Could an Indigenous conservation area in Hudson Bay also be the key to saving carbon-rich peatlands?
A deeper dive
The top 5 things to take away from the first week of COP26
Sierra Bein is the author of Globe Climate. For this week’s deeper dive she recaps week one of COP26.
Canada talks fossil fuels
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the international stage to reiterate a campaign promise to impose emissions caps on the oil-and-gas industry to help reach net-zero goals. The next day, he pushed the world to impose a global price on carbon by 2030, but the bid to follow his government’s lead on carbon pricing didn’t gain much momentum.
Ottawa also took the step of pledging to end financing for foreign fossil-fuel projects in 2022, but no such promise of divesting fossil- fuel projects at home. Financial companies from Canada joined Mark Carney’s climate alliance, which added 450 companies, but they have no plan to divest from fossil fuels either.
Also read: Western Canada’s reaction to Ottawa’s new sped-up emissions targets should come as no surprise
Promises, promises
Canada has made a lot of commitments this week. We joined more than 100 nations in a pledge to end deforestation by 2030 and to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane by 30 per cent. We promised 20 per cent of our $5.3-billion international climate finance commitment to tackle biodiversity loss. Over the weekend, Quebec pledged to transition all government vehicles to zero-emission by 2040.
But the question now is who will keep these promises to account? So many things were promised at COP26, who will be keeping track?
Also read: Gabon’s green logging laws offer COP26 countries a path to climate action
An unexpected moment
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country will aim to stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070 — a long two decades after the U.S. and Canada, and at least 10 years later than China. While it’s encouraging to see new nations pledging to reach net-zero, it’s a lot later than other players had hoped in trying to answer the Paris Agreement. (Don’t forget: That IPCC report from the summer specifically outlined the urgency of getting to net-zero before 2040).
Meanwhile, India, China and the U.S. have compromised a global pact to transition away from coal power. The three nations account for 70 per cent of the world’s coal consumption. Australia, which is one of the world’s biggest coal exporters, was also notable in its absence.
On the ground is Glasgow
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the summit with calls to “act now,” but not too long into the start of the summit, many just wanted the whole thing to be over. (A garbage strike on the first day of the conference likely didn’t help).
“Greta-mania” also swept the city, despite not receiving an invitation to the summit herself. She joined thousands of climate activists who demanded action and blasted COP26 as a ‘greenwash festival’ for wealthy countries. On Saturday, activists took to the streets as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice that saw similar rallies held in cities around the world, including in Canada.
Underdogs
There are many voices that deserve more support at the conference, which has mostly heard top state and finance officials on the stage. One Canadian non-profit group to watch for, is Mihskakwan James Harper and other delegates from Indigenous Clean Energy, to show Indigenous communities should have a key role in shaping the future energy landscape.
Up next: COP26 climate summit enters its crucial final week. Here’s what world leaders will be hashing out
- Sierra
What else you missed
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan uses COP26 appearance to tout city’s vehicle congestion charge
- Maine voters reject hydropower line from Canada to New England
- Canadian fashion retailers seek sustainability practices that are the perfect fit
- Net zero by 2030? Companies are taking the pledge
- China climate envoy defends emissions, criticizes U.S. under Trump
- U.S. Congress passes $1-trillion infrastructure bill as Democrats end months-long deadlock
Opinion and analysis
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales: Private sector holds the key to reaching sustainability, climate goals
Dr. Maryam Golnaraghi: Canada needs a strategy on cleantech to obtain its emissions, sustainability goals
Editorial board: The global warming alarm clock is ringing. Wake up
Andrew Coyne: How much we cut carbon emissions is less important than how we do so
Campbell Clark: After COP26 climate conference, the carbon trade war will inch closer
Andrew Coyne: Is carbon pricing Liberal policy? For the most part, it’s anything but
Green Investing
More from Glasgow: The Bank of Canada plans new tools to better assess how climate change is affecting the economy including how more frequent severe weather events and the transition to low-carbon growth affect potential output, the labour market and inflation.
Eric Reguly at COP26: Greenwashing is real as companies and funds ride the ESG express. The goal is to make it rare
Also read:
- Regulator will allow banks, insurers to raise dividends effective immediately
- Cenovus raises dividend, says federal carbon capture tax credit crucial
- These nine low-carbon options are perfect for the do-it-yourself fund investor
- $200-million climate fund IPO postponed on TSX after investors balk at SPAC-style structure, sources say
- BP adds more than $1-billion to its share buyback program as third-quarter profit surges
Making waves
Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Ella Galaski-Rossen helping improve our eating habits.
Hi, my name is Ella Galaski-Rossen! I’m 11 years old and live in Ajax, Ont.
I started my climate activism journey when I was 5 years old by helping organize shoreline and community cleanups, and am now the co-founder of the Cleanup Kids, a non-profit dedicated to protecting the planet. My newest project revolves around our eating habits, and I want to share this information with kids in my community so they can make better food choices.
This is possible because I’m a recipient of Earth’s Own Plant Project - a program that provides funding and support to those working to fight climate change by sparking a shift to plant-based eating. With their support, I will create and distribute more than 100 indoor garden boxes to schools across the GTA, which will include information on how to grow your own fruits and vegetables and the positive impact eating plants has on the planet.
The biggest thing I’ve learned is that individuals can really make a difference! Choosing to eat more plants can drastically reduce CO2 emissions, use less water and less land.
- Ella
Photo of the week
Catch up on Globe Climate
- Here’s how to keep up with our COP26 coverage
- It’s time to iron out climate-related disclosure
- Indigenous-led power to put 17 First Nations on the grid
- Is this what the energy transition looks like?
