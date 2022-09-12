If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Boomer activism is on the rise as retirees return to their protest-movement youth, such as Nick De Carlo, 75, who is returning to the frontlines of activism from his younger days. It’s an influential generation, in part due to its sheer numbers. Boomers also vote in much larger proportions than other demographics and are much wealthier, controlling an estimated one-third of the country’s financial assets.

“I was involved in the anti-war movement and anti-racist and the civil rights movement in the 60s and 70s. That’s what first got me started,” he said. Today, the climate crisis has the former union employee’s attention.

Nick Decarlo, a senior climate activist and one of the founding members of Seniors for Climate Action Now, is photographed near his home in Toronto, Ontario on August 17, 2022.Peter Power

The climate crisis may prompt a rethink of when sports are played

Matt Lundy is an economics reporter with The Globe. For this week’s deeper dive, he takes a step into the sports world to talk about how a warming climate could hurt athlete health.

In the soaring heat and humidity of a Toronto summer, my running slows down. And not by a trivial amount. On sweltering days, I’m often 30 seconds slower than usual for every kilometre I run. On a crisp autumn day, running is a joy; in the summer, it’s a slog.

I’m not the only one suffering. Another summer of punishing heat waves is rattling the sports world, leading to event cancellations and injury. On occasion, professional athletes – despite having an abundance of resources – are getting heat stroke, which can prove fatal.

It got me thinking: In a warming world, is the current schedule for outdoor sports untenable? And what’s being done to protect athletes? I explored these questions in a recent Globe article.

In reporting that story, I had an interesting chat with Evan Dunfee, a Canadian race walker who won a bronze medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, which was quite hot and humid. Dunfee does a lot to mitigate the heat, from drinking plenty to taking ice baths just before the race. But what resonated with me is how much he does to cool his skin temperature during the race. He dumps chilly water over himself. He wears ice-cold hats, then swaps them out for new ones. He wore “neck sausages” filled with ice at the world championships in Qatar in 2019, where he also won bronze. (These “sausages” were concocted from women’s pantyhose purchased at a dollar store.)

For amateur athletes, there’s a lesson here. We may not have the same resources as Dunfee, but it’s necessary to find ways of tempering the heat. Now, when I’m out for a jog, I fill up my bottle at water fountains – them promptly dump the contents over me. My times haven’t improved much, but it’s making for a more pleasant – and presumably, less risky – workout.

- Matt

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler uses a wet towel to shield himself from the midday heat as his team takes on the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Sep 4, 2022.D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Israelson: Is it time to reimagine the school portable?

Robert W. Gray and Dr. Robin Gregory: Solving B.C.’s wildfire crisis requires us to make hard choices

Canada’s companies are the worst in the G7 for disclosure on emission reduction targets

As the richest countries make the most noise about trying to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, it’s clear they are coming up short on setting targets to achieve that. And Canada is faring the worst in the club by one important measure: disclosure by companies of their targets for reducing greenhouse emissions.

A new analysis led by CDP, a non-profit that runs a worldwide system that companies and governments can use to disclose their environmental impacts, found that Canada is at the back of the G7 pack with corporate disclosure among 297 companies suggesting an increase of 3.1 degrees. Just 9 per cent of corporate emissions are covered by publicly announced targets, and only 4 per cent by targets that meet Science-Based Targets initiative standards. Jeffrey Jones has the full story, including what this means for Canada.

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Jim Kingham, a Canadian author exploring climate solutions.

Jim KinghamHandout

Hi there, I’m Jim Kingham, 81, from Vancouver Island.

All my life I have been looking to solve environmental problems at many levels, from the most personal to the most complex negotiations at international conventions. I recently published the book Solutions for a Wounded Planet.

There are solutions to the climate change problem – solutions that require action at all levels, from individual ones to those requiring the most extensive global international co-operation. The single most important solution is not difficult to implement from a technical perspective, but it does pose significant socio-economic challenges. To reverse climate change and other environmental damage requires that we first recognize the deliberate disequilibrium we have created, and then take steps to restore equilibrium with respect to both population and the consumer mentality. We need to accept limits to quantitative growth in our economic models and focus on economic growth through improvements in the quality of the things we produce instead.

- Jim

Temporary housing is constructed for flood victims, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan.Fareed Khan/The Associated Press

