Start your day with a big bite out of this essay titled: I ate a butterfly at a high-end Danish restaurant - and discovered what we’re all hungry for.

Rasmus Munk, head chef and co-owner of the Alchemist restaurant, also started a project called JunkFood when the pandemic closed his restaurant, providing decent meals for the homeless. And he gathers findings from his test kitchen to lessen environmental damage, converting food waste such as the king-crab tail into something tasty enough that the industry might adopt it.

Another project is his cultivation of edible butterflies, seeking a new sustainable protein.

Seaweed surfers

João Macedo is a big-wave surfer. A renowned one, too, with multiple World Surf League nominations. To be a surfer of his calibre requires a healthy dose of optimism. Innovative equipment. A strategic understanding of the environmental conditions. But most of all, a capacity to embrace risk and pressure in the search for a bigger payoff.

Which makes him perfect for his second career: president and founder of the Hope Zones Foundation, an organization that, among other ocean-centred initiatives, protects marine biodiversity while allowing Portuguese coastal communities to flourish.

Those who spend a lot of time in—and with—the sea witness firsthand the significant challenges affecting marine ecosystems.

For surfing enthusiasts such as Mr. Macedo, his co-founder Moritz Seidel and ambassadors of the foundation, it could be argued that there is no greater accomplishment than to help preserve their very own playing field. In the waters of Portuguese surf haven Nazaré, the team has launched a bold new experiment in seaweed reforestation.

The kelp forests in Portugal are particularly threatened by coastal pollution, including sediment that’s pumped into the sea by various infrastructure projects, as well as frequent heat waves, invasive species, bottom trawling from fisheries, and rising temperatures and intense meteorological events related to climate change, according to Jan Verbeek, the scientific manager at SeaForester, a company whose aim is to replant seaweed forests around the world.

Kelp is not to be underestimated: In addition to fostering biodiversity, it also plays a key role in CO2 absorption, and represents an alternative source of food and protein.

Read the full story and see the great pictures, all from Catherine Canac-Marquis.

Open this photo in gallery: Catherine Canac-Marquis/The Globe and Mail

Jim Cooperman: As an environmentalist, I knew about wildfire risks. But this time, the fire was headed right to my doorstep

Editorial board: How to blend oil and climate

Peter Kuitenbrouwer: Trees burn – of course they do. That doesn’t make them climate-change villains

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Cynthia Cruickshank making new infrastructure resilient.

Open this photo in gallery: Cynthia CruickshankDavid R Tyner/Handout

Hi, I’m Cynthia Cruickshank, 42, from Ottawa.

Eight years ago, I spent my first academic sabbatical at CanmetENERGY-Ottawa as a visiting researcher. I wanted to create new training capabilities that would provide students with high quality training in experimental research. On June 1, we celebrated the grand opening of the new Centre for Advanced Building Envelope Research at Carleton. CABER is a world-class lab that will change how we build and renovate buildings. CABER consists of a two-storey guarded hot box and climate chamber. It allows us to simulate indoor and outdoor environments and examine the thermal performance and durability of large residential and commercial walls, and much more. We will partner with builders, manufacturers and renovators to turn this knowledge into innovative products. Research outputs will support regulators as they renew codes and standards for improved energy and environmental performance.

New infrastructure is essential to our sustainability goals. I hope that by building better building envelopes, we can make our homes, schools and places of work more comfortable, durable, and resilient.

- Cynthia

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? E-mail us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Open this photo in gallery: In an aerial view, North Clear Creek Falls, approximately 57 miles from Canby mountain, is seen on September 23, 2023 in Rio Grande National Forest, Colorado. The 1,885 mile-long river, which supplies water for over 12 million people, begins as a small stream from precipitation and gains momentum as it is joined by the Pecos, Devils, Chama, and Puerco rivers in the United States. As the Rio Grande makes its way Southeast down through New Mexico and Texas, it eventually settles in the Gulf of Mexico below Brownsville, Texas. An increasingly arid climate and growing population throughout New Mexico and Texas, has raised concerns about the severity, regularity and duration of naturally occurring droughts in the Southwest region of the United States.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

