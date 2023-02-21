If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

De-influencing is a new movement that is encouraging social-media users to stop buying new products instead of keeping up with the latest trends. Do we all really need a new water bottle to drink more water? Or to buy clothes that will not survive the next round of seasonal changes? Lots of folks are finding ways to make use of the things they already have, or buying used instead of new if they do need more. Especially when it comes to decorating.

To help you further de-influence your home, here are ways to make your thrifted decor finds look high-end. Also, learn about how stooping, or curb-shopping, takes off as a cheap and environmentally-friendly way to furnish your place. Being less wasteful is not only good for your life, but also the environment!

Canada playing keep up

Ryan MacDonald is senior editor of environment, climate and resources at The Globe. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks about Canada’s role in climate investments.

The United States has changed the playing field on climate investments – it’s time for Canada to act.

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, it’s clear the U.S. wants to become the world’s cleantech superpower. Can Canada keep up? Should it? How?

For months, these and other questions have been at the forefront of climate discussions. Europe is rattled and has proposed a counterpunch. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada’s response will be part of the federal budget and provinces and territories need to chip in.

The Globe’s Adam Radwanski provides some key answers today with an exclusive report that lays bare how Canada is being surpassed by the U.S. in putting money on the table for specific industries and technologies.

The Act represents America’s largest single investment to combat climate change. It includes a range of tax credits and direct investments for clean technologies, totaling US$369-billion over 10 years to accelerate the nation’s energy transition. You can read about more here.

The U.S. has recognized that climate change is already redefining competitive advantages in supply chains and value chains. As The Globe’s Jeffrey Jones reports, some Canadian cleantech executives worry capital for green projects is being diverted to the United States to take advantage of the richer subsidies.

Some have cautioned against trying to mimic U.S. policies, instead arguing in favour of approaches that play to Canada’s industrial strengths and climate goals to avoid a ‘U.S.-lite’ strategy.

As Adam writes, however, there is a fundamental difference between the types of financial incentives the two countries have put on the table. The U.S. has gone big on production tax credits, while Canada doles out its green subsidies in a more discretionary way through programs like the Net Zero Accelerator.

What Adam’s reporting makes clear is that Canada faces some urgent choices about where it wants to compete and how. To put it more bluntly: We need to figure out where Canada can get into the slipstream of this massive movement. Otherwise, the Americans are going to eat our lunch.

-Ryan

Carbon Engineering CEO Daniel Friedmann, right, talks with Toby Stedham, vice president of operations, at the company's direct air capture pilot plant, in Squamish, B.C., on Thursday, January 26, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

The editorial board: What will B.C. do with its surging carbon-tax revenues?

Andy Byford: We must urgently reinvent public transit for the post-pandemic world

Thomas Homer-Dixon, Michael Lawrence and Scott Janzwood: Dismissing the term ‘polycrisis’ has one inevitable consequence – reality always bites

New global climate accounting standards take aim at greenwashing

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) is close to finalizing what it calls a global baseline of reporting practices, in response to widespread complaints that a hodgepodge of disclosure methods make comparing and analyzing corporate progress on such issues a confusing slog. The rules are set to be completed by midyear and will start being used in January, 2024.

In Canada, the ISSB regulations will be studied by a new Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, which will be in charge of adapting them to suit an economy with a large number of resource-extraction companies, as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises that rely heavily on exports. It is nearing its selection of a chairperson.

Sustainability playing widening role in corporate deal-making

Why ESG investing is at a ‘critical stage’ after nearly 20 years

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Ava Furfaro amplifying the harm of fast fashion.

Ava FurfaroHandout

Hi, my name is Ava Furfaro, I’m 17 years old and live in downtown Toronto.

I’ve always loved fashion, even as a young child picking out my own outfits for elementary school. My goal is to pursue a career in fashion, or somewhere in a creative field. It was in the midst of the pandemic that I began learning about a lot of the issues surrounding the fashion industry, especially among people my age.

I was given the opportunity to write for The Walrus where I was able to bring awareness to the problems in the industry, particularly fast fashion. But we consumers can change the narrative. The rate at which we throw out clothing makes the situation worse, especially as trends come and go. When I occasionally shop from fast fashion retailers, I do my best to buy something I will keep for a long time.

I advocate for people my age to do the same, and to take proper care of their clothes when they bring them home. I also encourage better methods of discarding such as donation or selling. This strategy of more thoughtful consumption is how we, as consumers, can reduce textile waste and create a more environmentally conscious future.

- Ava

Handout picture released by the Colombian Navy showing members of the Navy and different organizations rescuing two dolphins trapped in a shallow body of water in Juriepe, Vichada Department, Colombia, on February 20, 2023.-/AFP/Getty Images

