We have seen some milestones recently, but not the kind we were hoping for.

July is forecast to be the warmest month on record. The planet experienced its hottest June since records began in 1850. July 6 was its hottest day. The eight warmest years on the books are the past eight years we’ve experienced.

We have entered what forecasters say could be a multiyear period of exceptional warmth, not just because of humankind’s greenhouse gas emissions, but also compounded by El Nino.

Digitizing a nation, while trying to save it

Andrea Woo is a Globe reporter typically based in Vancouver. For this week’s deeper dive, she writes about what she learned while in Tuvalu, and the nation’s extreme vulnerability.

In Canada, we’ve seen the fingerprints of climate change on a series of devastating extreme weather events: three months’ worth of rain dumped on Nova Scotia in 24 hours; the cross-country wildfires of 2023 marking Canada’s worst wildfire season on record; a B.C. heat wave that pushed temperatures in parts of the province to a record-shattering 49.6 degrees Celsius, killing 619 people and incinerating an entire village.

And yet, in the lulls between crises, many of the symptoms of our warming world could be ignored, if one so desired – the news changed with a remote control, the can kicked down the road.

It’s not like that on Tuvalu. Composed of nine reef islands and atolls and located midway between Australia and Hawaii, the tiny, island nation totals only 26 square kilometres of land – together, hardly a fleck on most maps.

The archipelago’s extreme vulnerability to severe weather events and variability has made it a potent symbol for the acute threat of climate change. Tropical cyclones have displaced up to half the population at a time, persistent droughts have drained the island of fresh water and spread waterborne disease, and sea level rise threatens not only Tuvalu’s physical coastline but its coastal ecosystems. Government officials have issued dire warnings that Tuvalu could be completely submerged in the next 50 to 100 years.

On our reporting trip there, we stood on narrow islands where ocean waves lapped at opposing sides, mere metres apart. We saw the large plastic “food cubes” distributed to locals to grow vegetables where saltwater intrusion had rendered soil in the ground unsuitable for cultivation. We watched as workers used heavy machinery to build up coastlines that had been lost to the sea. And we spoke with people working to preserve coral reefs whose degradation threaten Tuvalu’s marine life and food security. On Tuvalu, there is no ignoring climate change.

“It is a matter of life or death for the people living here in Tuvalu,” Maina Talia, former director of the Tuvalu Association of NGOs, told me. “We should tell the world that we are drowning.”

I hope you’ll give it a read.

- Andrea

Open this photo in gallery: Tuvaluan climate action advocate Maina Talia swims in the Funafuti lagoon with his son Taliafua. Less than 5 meters above sea level at its highest point, the tiny South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu is one of several that faces an existential threat from sea level rise driven by climate change. Talia worries without immediate action to reduce green house gasses and slow sea level rise, his son might lose the only home he’s ever known.Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Researchers create system for companies to report physical risks of climate change

Canadian researchers have developed a system for companies to report the physical impact of climate change on operations – from wildfires to floods – with the aim of filling a disclosure gap that leaves investors without important data for managing risk.

The system, called Climate Risk Matrices, spells out potential trouble spots for companies in a range of industries stemming from changing climate and extreme weather. Portfolio managers and others can use the tool to assess the risks when deciding to buy or sell. Longer term, the developers hope that its use becomes commonplace alongside new emissions and sustainability disclosure rules being rolled out globally.

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery: Marine Scientist Angela Stevenson of GEOMAR picks flowering seagrass in Laboe, Germany July 10, 2023. Seagrasses store carbon from planet-warming carbon dioxide, protect coasts from erosion and help to support climate and fisheries.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

