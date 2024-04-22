Globe Climate: Canada’s bird watchers are also observing climate change

If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Happy Earth Day!

Want to get more involved in making a difference? Whether you have a little or a lot of time, you can take participate in citizen science projects. It can be as easy as sharing your nature observations through an app if you see an invasive species while out for a walk. Or perhaps you want to contribute a bird sighting. If you’re up for take a more hands-on approach, collect some trash in your neighbourhood.

Canada’s bird watchers have a front-row seat to climate change

The Canada jay, also known by the Cree name wîskicahk and previously called the gray jay, earned its place as the country’s unofficial national bird through both its ubiquity and its pluck. Milder winters, however, mean that its unique survival system no longer works as well as it once did.

The Canada jay, however, is far from the only bird affected by climate change. From familiar backyard visitors such as the American robin and blue jay to iconic species such as the snowy owl and common loon, the changing climate is affecting the migration habits and breeding areas of birds in myriad ways.

Warming winters have allowed some species such as the turkey vulture, northern mockingbird and red-bellied woodpecker to return to Canada earlier each year and expand into new territories.

While shorter-distance migrants may be adapting relatively well, it’s a different story for those travelling farther from Central and South America, who rely on a precisely timed arrival to take advantage of insect hatches and flower blooms, explains Jody Allair, the director of community engagement for Birds Canada. “The long-distance migrants that all the birders get excited about in spring, like Canada warblers, Baltimore orioles and rose-breasted grosbeaks, do not know that there has been an early spring, and they do not appear to be adapting very well to climate change,” he says.

“We’re seeing declines in species, both in terms of birds that breed here in Canada and migrants passing through,” says Yousif Attia, a birding guide with B.C.-based Eagle Eye Tours. Changing weather patterns, he explains, make it harder to predict which species will be passing through a given area at a given time – a challenge for birders and birding guides alike.

“We time our trips to maximize bird diversity and abundance, so the second week of May used to be the traditional window that you would capture the warbler migration in Southwestern Ontario, for example,” he says. “That has now changed to the first week of May or even the last week of April.”

For every disheartening statistic about the decline of bird populations, however, there are actions birders and non-birders alike can take to mitigate the effects of climate change and benefit Canadian biodiversity in all its forms. Birds Canada provides resources for how to plant and maintain a bird-friendly habitat in your backyard and put up window treatments to prevent bird strikes at home.

Read the full story today.

William Shatner: The world can change course before we arrive at Planet Plastic

Kelly Cryderman: To build a new resource project, Indigenous participation is now essential

Clayton Page Aldern: Climate change won’t just make the world a hotter place – it will make it a more violent one, too

Ronald Buliung: Climate change is disabling. Its solutions shouldn’t be

Kent Elson: Why is Ontario taking from homeowners to subsidize gas companies?

Taras Grescoe: Ending agriculture isn’t the climate-crisis solution some think it is

Editorial board: Wab Kinew looks beyond the carbon tax

The coffee business can be a nasty one. For Adam Pesce, the only solution is sustainability

Adam Pesce is president at Reunion Coffee Roasters and a board member at the Coffee Association of Canada. His dad, Peter, is one of the pioneers of specialty coffee in this country. For Report on Business Magazine, he writes about the problems and solutions to making coffee more sustainable.

“I say this half-jokingly, but I want there to be an industry in 20 or 30 years for my daughter to be the third generation of. And I’m sorry, but lab-created coffee beverages are not the solution. I’m not ready to give up on fixing the problem. Instinct tells me it’s time to roll my sleeves up further. And at this point, my sleeves are almost off – I’m basically wearing a tank top.”

