China’s unofficial mascot has been struggling for survival amid climate change and loss of habitat. That’s why there was a little extra excitement when twin giant pandas were born at the Qinling Panda Research Center in Shaanxi province.

The population of wild pandas has ticked up gradually, in part thanks to captive-bread pandas being released into the wild like the heavily forested province of Sichuan. But much of central and western China has been hit by soaring summer temperatures and drought this year that have sparked forest fires and the withering of crops and forests.

This photo released by Qinling Giant Panda Research Center, shows newly born twin Panda cubs, male at left and female at right, at the center in Xi'an, in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022.The Associated Press

Agriculture: The rising value of farmland represents a hurdle for the next generation of young farmers become more vulnerable Parks Canada: Climate change and traffic congestion targets unveiled for mountain destinations, including Banff National Park Energy: Canada signs non-binding agreement with Germany to export hydrogen to Europe by 2025. Scroll down to the opinion section for more commentary and analysis on the partnership. Oil and gas: Oil sands industry wants tax credit review after U.S. goes big on carbon capture From The Narwhal: On condo balconies and in front yards, gardeners across the Greater Toronto Area are fighting grocery bills, food insecurity and stress

A recent study shows you lose 44 hours of sleep a year due to climate change

Sierra Bein is the author of Globe Climate. For this week’s deeper dive, she catches you up on a Decibel Podcast episode exploring the ways a warming climate affects sleep.

The University of Copenhagen published research earlier this summer indicating that as the climate warms, people are losing sleep.

Not exactly because of climate anxiety, but because researchers found that the chance of having a short night of sleep steeply increased as temperatures became warmer. Sleep loss per degree of warming was twice as large among the elderly compared to younger or middle-aged adults. It was three times larger for lower income versus high income countries, and it was significantly larger for females compared to males.

Kelton Miner is the lead author of that study, and a researcher and Ph.D. candidate at the university. He spoke with Decibel host Menaka Raman-Wilms on a recent episode of The Globe’s podcast.

Miner said that ambient temperatures outside are warming faster at night in most regions as a result of human-caused climate change, affecting human sleep outcomes globally.

And yes, they found that about 44 hours of sleep are lost per year per person. And without further adaptation, we would expect that by 2099 that will exceed about 50 hours per year per person.

Sleep helps to regulate our mood, our emotions, and even is involved in the clearance of neurotoxic metabolites that we produce every day. Just doing the cognitive work that we put in every day as humans. It also is really important for human performance, not just for athletes, but for everyday co-ordination. And it’s really important for our cardiovascular health as well.

What can we do about this?

As long as temperatures are expected to keep rising, we can expect our sleep to get worse. Air conditioning is a temporary solution, but not accessible to all and in the long run it’s still an environmental stressor.

So think of this this way: the emissions reductions that we make today will directly translate into how well you sleep during hot nights globally in the future without further adaptation.

That’s not something to snooze on.

As ESG strategies change, impact investing is on the rise

Environmental, social and governance-themed investing has taken its knocks this year, and an alternative, has grown in Canada.

Impact investing and its proponents hope that more retail investors will soon have access to options that promise measurable social and environmental improvements along with financial returns. Early adopters of sustainable investing are moving over to the impact world as they seek greater alignment with their values and possible also to distance themselves from some of the ESG controversies. Jeff Jones has more details in his story here.

Making waves

