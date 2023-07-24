If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada.

A team of researchers has travelled to Axel Heiberg Island in the Arctic in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars. The uninhabited island is in Nunavut’s Qikiqtaaluk region and has conditions similar to the red planet

Astrobiologist Haley Sapers, an adjunct professor at York University in the Lassonde School of Engineering, is leading the team at the McGill Arctic Research Station (MARS). Under the 24-hour midnight sun, they plan to study super-salty cold springs that release methane. They also plan to take methane readings from the atmosphere and carry out a simulated Mars Rover mission.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Open this photo in gallery: Astrobiologist Haley Sapers is pictured on Axel Heiberg Island.Haley Sapers/The Canadian Press

Noteworthy reporting this week:

A deeper dive

Are we seeing the end of the cowboy?

Years of drought have parched eastern Oregon, whose bunchgrass meadows have been grazing land since the 1870s – so coveted that ranchers and shepherds once fought murderous wars for primacy.

Central Oregon’s “flat-hat” buckaroo cowboys still ride with traditions inherited from Spanish vaqueros, wanderers whose slick-horn saddles and 20-metre ropes have been American icons since the dawn of westward colonial expansion.

For some, the drought was the end of the line.

Open this photo in gallery: A cattle drive in Mitchell, Ore. on June 27, 2023.Amanda Lucier/The Globe and Mail

As temperatures approached 50 C in recent years, springs that long sustained cowboys and cow alike went dry. Reservoirs receded to mud. Ranchers built water pipelines to keep cows alive. Landowners barred grazing in places to preserve what grasses remained.

Some culled herds. Others sold off altogether. The number of beef cattle in Oregon further contracted; it’s down by a fifth since 2005.

You could say this is the way it has always been, livelihoods sometimes thirsting, sometimes thriving on cycles of weather and beef prices. But the severity of recent drought has brought new anxieties, even in a year when moisture has returned. Confidence no longer comes as easily.

Read Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story today.

Open this photo in gallery: Central Oregon’s 'flat-hat' buckaroo cowboys still ride with traditions inherited from Spanish vaqueros.Amanda Lucier/The Globe and Mail

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Sarah Wolfe and Steve Grundy: Fewer students are enrolling in environmental studies – how do we stop this trend?

Marsha Lederman: This summer of our climate discontent should drive us to action

Kelly Cryderman: Alberta balks at Ottawa’s one-size-fits-all net zero power generation promise

André Picard: Where there’s smoke, there’s health risks for vulnerable groups

Green Investing

Personal finance in a perma-crisis world: Thoughts on debt, saving, taxes, food and houses

The last normal summer was in 2019. Since then, we’ve slipped into what feels like a perma-crisis world of pandemic, war in Europe, an overloaded health care system and climate change disruption. Personal finance writer Rob Carrick has five realities, both good and bad, to guide your planning.

G20 bloc fails to reach agreement on cutting fossil fuels

Blow for activists as British court dismisses Shell climate case

Making waves

Each week The Globe profiles a Canadian making a difference, but we are taking a little break for the rest of summer. We’ll be back to showing off everyone’s great work in a few weeks.

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery: A man rides his bicycle under a shading device to fight excessive heat on a downtown shopping street in Rennes, western France, on July 20, 2023, as Europe is hit by a major heatwave.DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images

Guides and Explainers

Catch up on Globe Climate

We want to hear from you. Email us: GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.