- After COP15: The world now has a plan to save biodiversity. What’s next? Also: A look at some of the people at COP15, in photos
- Electric Vehicles: Ottawa sets ambitious targets for zero-emissions vehicles. Can they be met?
- Nuclear: Canada’s first new nuclear power reactor in 30 years has embarked on a crucial review. Can it pass quickly?
- Wildlife: Loons are slowly disappearing. Researchers want Canadians to help them find out why
- Food and drink: What can we expect from wine in 2023? Climate chaos will decide
- Greenbelt: Ontario government pushes ahead with Greenbelt development despite broad concern
- Investing: New Canadian investing rulebook would disqualify new oil and gas projects from ‘green’ tag
- World: ‘The brink of famine’: Drought puts an entire generation of Somalis at risk
- Photo Essay from The Narwhal: Our top images from 2022 speak to the resilience of nature and the power of the human spirit
A deeper dive
Where to travel in 2023 if you care about climate change
To see the full list, check out the article on our site!
If you truly care about saving the planet, you’ll make a New Year’s resolution to stop travelling and just stay home. At least, that’s what a climate-change expert will likely tell you. However, the world is still out there. And people want to see it. Enter the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism.
So if you’re going to travel, why not support the economy of a place that’s trying to make a difference? These destinations are committing themselves to creating – and implementing – climate action plans within 12 months of signing, and then publicly reporting on progress annually.
EUROPE, Number of signatories: 51
To experience road trip, history, and nature, Scotland is your place. It’s a must since it’s where the declaration launched – and it was part of the committee that drafted it. But it also has other sustainability bonfides: The country’s Destination Net Zero program, for instance, launched as Glasgow prepared to host the COP26 climate conference in 2021, provides advice and funding to Scottish tourism businesses and destinations.
ASIA Number of signatories: 2
Indonesia is your destination for nature, family friendly, and beaches. More than 17,500 islands make up Indonesia, one of two locations in Asia to sign the declaration. That whopping figure allows it to lay claim as the largest archipelago in the world. The most popular is Bali, of course, for its white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, ancient temples (more than 20,000) and Ubud Monkey Forest, a nature reserve where you can observe long-tailed macaques in their natural habitat.
NORTH AMERICA, Number of signatories: 9
Try out Barbados for beaches, romance, and gastronomy. What this sunny Caribbean Island lacks in size – it’s only 430 square kilometres – it makes up for in coastline, culture and commitment to climate. Visit Barbados, the only Caribbean destination that has signed the declaration, is developing a customized calculator that will help assess the carbon footprint of visitors and businesses
SOUTH AMERICA, Number of signatories: 2
Check out Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil for nature, adventure, and history. The state of Mato Grosso do Sul, located in the midwestern part of the country bordering Paraguay and Bolivia, is full of nature’s riches and cowboy culture (as a result of the large agriculture and cattle-raising economy). And it’s also one of only two destinations in South America to sign the declaration (the other is Machu Picchu).
Green Investing
ESG’s greenwashing pains are overdue – and leading to a better picture for risk management
The investor love affair with ESG is down, but not out. Plus, if anything, the turmoil in ESG has helped investors and the public better understand what it is, and what it is not, as the world grapples with social inequity and a climate crisis.
At its core, ESG is a series of measures used to determine if a company or fund is protected against non-financial and policy-related risks tied to climate change, worker safety, boardroom diversity and other factors.
The fading lustre of ESG is not surprising as war rages in Ukraine and inflation puts pressure on corporate and personal finances, said Kent Kaufield, ESG markets leader and chief sustainability officer at Ernst & Young LLP. He also sees the questions about ESG as part of a maturing process.
- BlackRock’s pitch for socially conscious investing antagonizes all sides
- Shareholders use proxy voting to fuel investor activism around ESG
- Advisors welcome scrutiny on ESG funds but say there are still many challenges facing investors
