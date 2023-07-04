If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Earlier last week, for a few hours, Toronto took the No. 1 spot for worst air quality in the world, and smoke lingered in the air during Canada Day long weekend.

Thanks to the wildfires that continue burning in Ontario and Quebec, smoke drifted southward into the U.S., reaching cities including Chicago and Detroit. The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site marked the air quality categorized as “very unhealthy.”

This summer, don’t forget to read our explainer about how wildfire smoke affects air quality and your health.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Noteworthy reporting this week:

A deeper dive

Drone shows take flight this Canada Day as environmental concerns over fireworks grow

Kate Helmore is a reporter for the Report On Business. For this week’s deeper dive, she talks about how drones are the future of fireworks.

Canada Day usually ends with a bang. From Parliament Hill to small rural towns scattered across the country, a smorgasbord of colour and sound etched across the sky. Blankets on grass, cold beer in a koozie and synchronized “oohing” and “awing”: the perfect start to summer.

But this year, summer began differently.

Forest fires ranged simultaneously across the country, and we scrambled to deal with blazes in places we thought safe. We shipped in bands of international firefighters to help us put out blazes that burned such unimaginably large swaths of forest that the smoke suffocated cityscapes tens of thousands of kilometres away.

Watching our country go up in smoke, it felt like we had entered a new era. Climate change has arrived. And we would have to change with it.

We hear so much about the substantial changes climate change demands: the transition to renewable energy, the transformation of eating habits, the settling of climate refugees. But the cancellation of firework displays across the country showed us that this “new normal” will affect every area of our lives, even a simple summer evening.

Enter drone shows. The firework alternative. No risk of a blaze. No nasty noises for wildlife. And no pollution from smoke or debris. Drones are also great storytellers. The Forks in Winnipeg used modern technology to tell ancient Cree teachings about the North Star.

July 1 was saved. But the lesson remains. In this new world, adaptation will be our continual struggle. For Canada Day celebrations, we are fortunate to have an alternative. But substitutes for all the other wonderful things we might yet lose, from traditions to forests, are not so readily available.

- Kate

Open this photo in gallery: One of North Star Firework Entertainment's test drone productions at First Image Gila River Resort in Phoenix, Ariz.Handout

What else you may have missed

Opinion and analysis

Matthew Bianco, Elena Mantagaris: Canada needs a sovereign wealth fund for the sake of future generations

The editorial board: In the long run we’re all green: The danger of ‘net zero’ becoming a climate delay tactic

Campbell Clark: Poilievre seizes the moment on Atlantic Canada carbon-tax fears

Toby Heaps: On corporate citizenship, Canadian companies still have a lot more to do

Marsha Lederman: With more forest fires, alternate roads to communities like Tofino are no luxury

The editorial board: Canada net zero 2050 – A how-to guide

Green Investing

Let’s be open to paying personally to reduce climate change

“We can delay paying now for the full price of our pollution and for the investments required to climate-proof our infrastructure and food systems. We may decide to do so because the prospect of spending more now is hard on our wallets, and we worry about those who are economically insecure,” writes Paul Kershaw for The Globe.

“But any financial pain experienced now – especially for those of us who are not struggling to pay for groceries, heat or housing – to fight climate change will be but a fraction of the pain that our kids and grandchildren will experience in the decades ahead.”

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Aish Wariya doing environment non-profit work.

Open this photo in gallery: Aish WariyaHandout

Hi! My name is Aish (she/her), I’m 23, and I reside on the traditional ancestral territories of the Anishinaabe, the Haudenosaunee, and the Mississaugas of the Credit River.

I’m a program manager at the Starfish Canada, a national organization that connects environmental change-makers through storytelling and community. As a part of my job, I get to lead a group of writers and editors to tell their stories and perspectives through the Starfish’s Youth Journal and manage the Top 25 Under 25 Program, where we reward and empower young environmental leaders across the country. When I’m not working at the Starfish, I volunteer my time at Sierra Club Ontario as a communications volunteer.

A lot of the work I do is behind my laptop screen, but working and volunteering at non-profits is rewarding for the difference that we strive to make and the lives we touch every day. Climate change is happening, and it’s time we step up and make choices to build a better future. Something that I’ve learned in the past few years is that even if you’re one person, you can still make a difference, you just need to start.

- Aish

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery: A girl reacts during sea turtle releasing program on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is is working to protect the creatures.Kamran Jebreili/The Associated Press

Guides and Explainers

Catch up on Globe Climate

