Globe Climate: Environmental racism and the future of our cities after COVID-19

Good afternoon and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change and the environment.

With anti-racism protests erupting around the world, conversations about inequality are rising in each industry, calling for reform.

Ingrid Waldron, author of There’s Something In The Water: Environmental Racism in Indigenous & Black Communities, says it might not seem purposeful, but racist ideology makes its way into Canadian environmental policy, as seen in patterns across the country where polluting industries are placed close to minority communities. The result is often serious physical and emotional health issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Her findings led to Ellen Page’s recent Netflix documentary There’s Something In The Water, in which she explores toxic fallout in Africville, created by industry and deliberately placed in low-income – often Black and Indigenous – communities in Nova Scotia.

“There was a bulldozing of that community to make way for industry. They were literally pushed out of their community – their church was actually burned down one night as a way to kind of get them out of there,” says Ms. Waldron.

But that isn’t the only example in Canada. Read the full story here.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Noteworthy reporting this week:

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, a longtime environmental activist, is playing an increasingly prominent role on environmental files, meeting with groups such as Greenpeace and helping to sell the Liberal government’s oil and gas policies to members of the environmental movement, Daniel Leblanc reports from Ottawa.

International agencies are urging governments to stop bankrolling Canada’s fossil fuel sector through US$3.7-billion in direct and indirect annual subsidies. But Alberta Premier Jason Kenney insists the industry receives no such help, calling subsidies a “myth,” Emma Graney reports from Calgary.

As negotiations continue on the shift to an industry-led recycling system, Ontario’s Ford government is considering an approach that could exclude communities with populations of less than 5,000, as well as educational institutions and public spaces, Kathryn Blaze Baum reports from Toronto.

A deeper dive

In fighting climate change, an opportunity to create a vibrant network of neighbourhoods

Brent Jang is a reporter in The Globe and Mail’s Vancouver bureau and a member of The Globe’s environment team. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks about the pandemic’s impact on greenhouse-gas emissions in cities.

Judging which way greenhouse gas emissions in cities are headed will depend on the shakeout in usage of public transit and land-use rules for housing development.

It’s unclear whether commuters who normally rely on public transit will instead flock to their cars as their main mode of transportation, but for many workers, transit remains the only viable option. In one scenario, passengers avoid public transit and send carbon emissions higher. In another, confidence is gradually restored for commuting on buses and other civic transport.

Story continues below advertisement

How the future unfolds in Canada’s major cities and the impact on climate change are topics followed by an array of experts, including urban planner Andy Yan. He says the COVID-19 crisis could be a disruption to cities for emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, though it remains to be seen whether that disruption will result in a long-lasting decrease or increase in emissions.

Mr. Yan says that while major cities focus on public transit to alleviate road congestion, not enough attention is being paid to land-use reform. He thinks more mixed-use zoning is a crucial part of the solution, to allow more commercial and retail operations into residential areas to create a vibrant network of neighbourhoods that helps reduce car reliance.

–Brent

Read the full story here

Open this photo in gallery Urban planner Andy Yan in Coal Harbour, Vancouver. DARRYL DYCK/Darryl Dyck

What else you missed

An unexpected guest: A male humpback whale that showed up in Montreal’s port last weekend is 400 kilometres away from its natural habitat in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. While fresh water isn’t lethal to humpbacks for short periods of time, the environment is a poor one for a lengthy stay.

A male humpback whale that showed up in Montreal’s port last weekend is 400 kilometres away from its natural habitat in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. While fresh water isn’t lethal to humpbacks for short periods of time, the environment is a poor one for a lengthy stay. Work begins on the Trans Mountain expansion in B.C.: Workers in Kamloops began construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline this week. Similar work has been under way for months in neighbouring Alberta.

Workers in Kamloops began construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline this week. Similar work has been under way for months in neighbouring Alberta. Groups ask for a return of oil-patch monitoring: Seven environmental and Indigenous groups have asked the Alberta government to restart oil-patch monitoring as soon as possible. Last month, the province’s energy regulator suspended a wide array of environmental monitoring requirements in the entire oil patch that were originally imposed as licence conditions. Although some operations must resume Sept. 30, most suspensions have no end date.

Seven environmental and Indigenous groups have asked the Alberta government to restart oil-patch monitoring as soon as possible. Last month, the province’s energy regulator suspended a wide array of environmental monitoring requirements in the entire oil patch that were originally imposed as licence conditions. Although some operations must resume Sept. 30, most suspensions have no end date. Expect more flooding in the future: Research from Environment Canada shows that climate change is behind more extreme rainfalls in Canada and suggests the problem is likely to get worse.

Research from Environment Canada shows that climate change is behind more extreme rainfalls in Canada and suggests the problem is likely to get worse. There are 308 plant and animal species found only in Canada: A new report is the product of a two-year effort to comb through digital databases and specimen collections across North America and beyond. Not only does it provide an updated list of Canada’s endemic species, but it also shows how those species are distributed.

A new report is the product of a two-year effort to comb through digital databases and specimen collections across North America and beyond. Not only does it provide an updated list of Canada’s endemic species, but it also shows how those species are distributed. U.S. fragile marine life: President Donald Trump rolled back protections at a marine conservation area off the New England coast, signing an order to allow commercial fishing in a stretch of water environmentalists say is critical for endangered right whales.

Open this photo in gallery A humpback whale swims in the Old Port of Montreal on June 3, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Opinion and analysis

Jane Goodall : “ Let us show respect for each other, for the other sentient animals and for Mother Nature. For the sake of the well-being of our children and theirs, and for the health of this beautiful planet Earth, our only home."

“ Let us show respect for each other, for the other sentient animals and for Mother Nature. For the sake of the well-being of our children and theirs, and for the health of this beautiful planet Earth, our only home." Jeff Kucharski: “As I outlined in a recent Macdonald-Laurier Institute report, Canada should start looking beyond the U.S. market and adopt a strategic approach to exporting energy resources – one that would advance peace, security and our national interests in the rapidly changing and challenging Indo-Pacific region, while also benefiting the Canadian economy.”

Here’s what readers have to say

This week, readers weigh in on a column arguing that engineering a “green recovery” is a terrible idea. Adam Radwanski, The Globe’s climate change columnist and feature writer, wrote the original story referenced by the authors. He responds here:

An op-ed in The Globe last week, by Christopher Ragan and Andrew Potter of McGill’s Max Bell School of Public Policy, got the attention of a lot of people in my world.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s very much worth a read as a counterargument to the big continuing push for the federal government to invest heavily in a “green recovery” plan that would use stimulus spending to try to breathe life back into the economy in the short term and reduce Canada’s GHG emissions in the long run.

The authors’ proposed alternative – treating the current pandemic and concurrent collapse in oil prices as an “excellent opportunity to substantially increase the federal carbon tax,” rather than trying to pick climate change winners through government spending – also struck a chord with some advocates of market-based climate policy.

But the article struck me as example of the sort of ideological puritanism that can get in the way of realistic and comprehensive strategies to transition to a lower-emissions economy in time to compete with other countries doing likewise.

As a matter of politics, it’s hard to imagine any government deciding to immediately “double or triple" a carbon price in the middle of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. And that’s just the consumer-facing fuel tax, which sees most of the money returned to taxpayers.

Presumably, the government would also have to dramatically increase the output-based carbon price for large industry, which doesn’t have the same rebate system. Ottawa would then be accused of imposing huge costs on businesses already on the brink of failure.

And as a matter of policy, treating carbon pricing as a cure-all for the climate would leave all sorts of gaps in an emissions-reduction strategy, which is why that mentality has lost momentum even among many self-branded clean capitalists in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

–Adam

Read the full story here

Making waves

Each week, The Globe will profile a young person making a difference in Canada. This week we’re highlighting the work of Julia Barnes, an activist who makes films about the ocean.

Open this photo in gallery Julia Barnes, 24-year-old activist and documentary filmmaker Handout

My name is Julia Barnes. I’m a 24-year-old activist and documentary filmmaker. More importantly, I am an animal on this planet, and I want the amazing diversity of species who are my relatives to have the ability to continue into the future. In my film Sea of Life (now streaming on Crave), I explore the connections between ocean acidification, industrial fishing, climate change and the sixth mass extinction. I am currently finishing my second feature documentary, Bright Green Lies, which examines the co-opting of the mainstream environmental movement and exposes false solutions to environmental problems. Too often when people look for solutions, they are unwilling to question the system causing the problems. It’s abundantly clear that industrial civilization – with its infinitely growing extractive economy – is the root cause of the multifaceted threats facing life on Earth. Stopping the industrial activities that are causing the destruction is the real and obvious way to stop it.

–Julia

Do you know an engaged young person? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Story continues below advertisement

Photo of the week

Check out more Images across The Globe from last week’s World Environment Day

Open this photo in gallery Women water seedlings at a nursery outside of Buee, about 100 kilometres from Addis Ababa, in southern Ethiopia, on June 1, 2020, ahead of World Environment Day. MICHAEL TEWELDE/AFP/Getty Images

Guides and explainers

We want to hear from you. Email us: GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.