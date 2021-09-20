Globe Climate: Federal election will set a path toward Canada’s environmental future

If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada.

Happy election day! Don’t forget to check out our election guide before getting out to vote, and reading up on all our latest coverage and polling.

Story continues below advertisement

We’ve already talked about how this is the climate change election, and right before voting gets under way, Adam Radwanski explains one last time that Canadians are facing a hugely consequential decision about their country’s road toward clean-economy transition (even if we might not know it from how the federal election campaign has played out).

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Chris Wattie

Noteworthy reporting this week:

The June heat wave that killed hundreds of people in B.C. was the most deadly weather event in Canadian history by a factor of about three, a scientific director from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says. Oil and gas mergers and acquisitions expected to continue in pursuit of net-zero goals, even as the overall global fossil fuel production remains shaky From The Narwhal: Shoal Lake First Nation, a community on the Manitoba-Ontario border, gets clean water after 24-year wait

Don’t forget to continue reading stories to inspire your young ones to get into STEM and sustainability. This week, for a kids’ activity, help them discover if they can stop a banana from turning brown. Can chemistry also help prevent this?

Let’s Talk Science and the Royal Society of Canada have partnered to provide Globe and Mail readers with relevant coverage about issues that affect us all – from education to the impact of leading-edge scientific discoveries. Let’s Talk Science offers a number of fun activities to get youth engaged in STEM. These hands-on activities encourage active learning and discovery using materials commonly found at home.

A deeper dive

Divest or invest?

Ryan MacDonald is a senior editor at The Globe heading the climate, environment and resources team.

The debate around divesting from investments in oil, gas and coal has hit a milestone on a storied university campus with an enormous endowment fund.

Story continues below advertisement

Harvard University’s announcement that Harvard Management Company, which runs the university’s US$42-billion endowment – the largest U.S. university endowment fund – would divest from fossil fuel investments follows years of protests from students, who called it a “massive victory.” Harvard’s endowment fund had already been selling down its stakes, although it still has investments in private-equity funds that have exposure to the industry.

Divestment campaigns have been less successful on Canadian campuses. In part, that is because Canada is a large oil and gas producer. Concordia University in Montreal, the University of Victoria and the University of British Columbia have all announced divestments.

As Jeff Jones writes, it’s a noble quest. But there’s another side to this argument. It’s this: what is really needed for action is a seat at the table – and universities should use their financial muscle to nudge the old economy into the climate fight.

Canada’s pension funds, also under pressure to divest, are moving in this direction as they move to address climate risk.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan aims to vastly increase clean-energy investments and push companies in its $228-billion portfolio to set paths to net-zero carbon emissions, as one of Canada’s largest institutional investors shifts its strategy to deal with climate risks.

Along with addressing risks, the fund also sees investment opportunities. Ziad Hindo, Teachers’ chief investment officer, said in an interview that addressing climate change can be “return-enhancing”. By investing in sustainable businesses and positioning them as leading players, those companies will be worth more than their peers, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Divest or invest? That’s a debate worth having.

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Amit Arya and Samantha Green: Climate change puts Canada’s seniors at risk

Eric Reguly: Norway’s election thrust climate to the political forefront and brought in the centre-left. Taste of elections to come?

Dr. Bonnie Schmidt: With science happening in real time, tackling pandemic disinformation is critical

Green investing

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan ramping up green investments in net-zero push

Teachers said it plans to reduce the emissions intensity of its holdings by 45 per cent from 2019 levels by 2025, and by 67 per cent five years later. Emissions intensity measures greenhouse gases per dollar invested. The goals cover the fund’s assets in real estate, natural resources, equity and corporate credit, as well as holdings run by external asset managers, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan adds the interim targets and other details to Teachers’ announcement in January that it will seek to get to net zero by 2050, in line with international commitments set out in the Paris Agreement on battling climate change.

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Audrey Nelles helping in the transition to a sustainable blue economy.

Open this photo in gallery Audrey Nelles Handout

My name is Audrey Nelles. I’m 20 years old and I’m a biology student at McGill University and an intern with the SOI Foundation. The SOI Foundation inspires and empowers leadership for a sustainable future by connecting youth to nature, and to the knowledge, people and resources to make a difference.

I work on the Foundation’s Blue Futures Pathways program, which connects youth across Canada with education, employment and funding to support them in developing successful careers in the Sustainable Blue Economy. We’ve just launched our internship program, which provides education and stipends of up to $15,000 for youth seeking employment in the ocean and water sectors.

I know the kind of future I want to see for Canada. In order to slow climate change, Canada needs to prioritize healthy ecosystems, strong coastal communities, and recognition of Indigenous water rights. Supporting youth in building a sustainable future for our oceans and waterways is one of the most important things we can do to get there.

- Audrey

Story continues below advertisement

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery Children pose by ice sculptures depicting people collecting water by charity Water Aid to show the fragility of water and the threat posed by climate change on September 15, 2021 in London. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Catch up on Globe Climate

We want to hear from you. Email us: GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.