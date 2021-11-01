If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada.

Welcome to the first week of COP26! Please jump down to our breakdown of what our reporters are going to be covering this week to keep up with the latest.

And, if you have young ones at home, help them understand what’s happening and how to investigate the world with purpose. They are the future, after all.

Let’s Talk Science and the Royal Society of Canada have partnered to provide Globe and Mail readers with relevant coverage about issues that affect us all – from education to the impact of leading-edge scientific discoveries.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Non-COP26 reporting this week:

A deeper dive

This week in Glasgow

Ryan MacDonald is the senior editor for climate, environment and resources at The Globe. For this week’s deeper dive, he breaks down what you can expect from us for COP26.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 26), the world’s most consequential environment conference is finally under way in Glasgow. At Globe Climate, we’ve been planning for this moment for months. We have all that you need to understand what COP26 means for Canada and for the world. Here’s a rundown:

– Ryan

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.Alastair Grant/The Associated Press

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Jean Charest, Sharleen Gale, Don Lindsay, Bill Yardley, Jeff Zweig: At COP26, Canada can lead on the unfinished business of the Paris Agreement

Adam Radwanski: Trudeau’s cabinet choices put the oil-and-gas sector on notice

Bjorn Lomborg: Funding green research is the most effective way to tackle climate change

Raymond Biesinger: Homo climate mutatio: An anatomy lesson for our 22nd century descendants

Konrad Yakabuski: Steven Guilbeault got the gig he wanted. Will he be able to handle the heat?

Ken Boessenkool and Mike Moffat: The battles have been won, and the old political axioms are dead. Carbon taxes are here to stay

Gary Mason: Climate policy is mainstream now. Has Canada’s Green Party become irrelevant?

Kevin Krausert: To take advantage of Calgary’s energy transition, we must move past the political extremes

Green Investing

University of Toronto to divest from fossil fuel investments by end of 2030

The university said it would end any direct investment in fossil fuel companies within a year and would extract itself from indirect investments through pooled or commingled assets by 2030 or sooner. It also committed to placing 10 per cent of its investments, or about $400-million, in what it called “sustainable and low-carbon investments” by 2025.

U of T has an endowment of $4-billion, the largest among Canadian universities, run by its own asset-management corporation. The university says its fossil fuel investments are worth just under $65-million, or about 1.6 per cent of its holdings.

Making waves

Climate change activists shout slogans during a protest outside of BlackRock headquarters, ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 29, 2021.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

‘I know the kind of future I want to see for Canada’: Meet six Canadians advocating for the planet

From heat waves to floods and storms, the effects of climate change and the coverage around it can feel overwhelming.

That hasn’t stopped these Canadians from making strides toward a sustainable future. We are sharing their stories ahead of the COP26 Global Climate Conference, when leaders of more than 190 countries will attempt to come to an agreement on the next steps for transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Check out this special COP26 round up of profiles, a summary of some of our favourite “Making Waves” blurbs features in Globe Climate over the months leading up to the summit.

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Photo of the week

Activists from Ocean Rebellion pour fake oil in front of the COP26 venue in Glasgow on October 29, 2021 ahead of the start of the climate summit.ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Catch up on Globe Climate

We want to hear from you. Email us: GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.