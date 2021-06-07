Globe Climate: How can nature repair the planet?

Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada.

This week, the Globe Climate newsletter turns a year old! For our one-year anniversary, we’d like to thank you for reading and engaging with us each week.

Our birthday wish? Share this newsletter with friends and family to help them stay up to date on the most recent Canadian climate news. If there’s a topic you’d like to see more coverage on, write to us about it at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, catch our virtual event for Regenerative Agriculture this week, all about supporting sustainable food production. It’s happening Wednesday, June 9, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Register today.

Now, let’s catch you up on the news.

Noteworthy reporting this week:

A deeper dive

Natural climate solutions for Canada

In February of 2019, researchers from across North America convened in Vancouver to start the work of answering a key question in Canada’s effort to stem climate change: How, exactly, could natural ecosystems help reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions? That’s what Kathryn Blaze Baum, The Globe’s environment reporter, wrote about this week.

The Nature Conservancy, an international non-profit, had already determined that natural climate solutions could contribute up to one-third of the global emissions mitigation required to achieve commitments under the Paris Agreement. But the potential in Canada specifically was far less clear. Nature United, the Canadian affiliate of the conservancy, sought to address gaps in the data.

The Vancouver workshop centered on establishing a common understanding of what constitutes a natural solution to climate change. The team decided that tactics must differ from what would normally be done, have demonstrable and near-term impacts on reducing climate warming, and provide safeguards for biodiversity and human needs for food.

More than two years later, the team of 38 experts across 16 institutions published its findings Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances. The study outlines a suite of actions targeting forests, grasslands, farmlands and wetlands that could help Canada cut its emissions by 78 megatonnes annually in 2030 -- an amount equivalent to more than a tenth of the country’s annual emissions.

The study comes as Ottawa prepares for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in November. This year’s COP is viewed as a critical successor to the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which signatories pledged to hold global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius by the end of this century and work to a more ambitious limit of 1.5 degrees.

Story continues below advertisement

Six years later, the question is: How are we faring, and will we do what it takes?

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Jeff Jones: Climate looms large for incoming head of financial watchdog OSFI

Matt Simmons from The Narwhal: Five ways B.C.’s new forestry plan sets the stage for more old-growth conflict

Green Investing

Inside the market: Why Canadian energy stocks still hold long-term appeal despite climate activism

As investors become more serious about climate activism, where does this leave investments tied to the Canadian oil sands? There are several reasons why investors can relax, and perhaps even welcome the changes that are coming.

For starters, the activist investors driving changes at Exxon are concerned about positioning the company for an energy transition, rather than pulling the plug on oil production immediately. Canadian companies appear well-positioned here, given that some are well ahead of their global peers in laying out strategies for cutting emissions and diversifying beyond crude oil.

Story continues below advertisement

Eric Reguly: The Little Engine No. 1 that could. How the fund that shook up Exxon might inspire a wave of shareholder activism

The Little Engine No. 1 that could. How the fund that shook up Exxon might inspire a wave of shareholder activism Globe advisor: Why advisors and investors need to take growing concerns of ‘greenwashing’ seriously

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week, we’re highlighting the work of Denis Thomopoulos doing eco cartoons with the Cool The Climate! project.

Open this photo in gallery Cool The Climate! Poster. Handout

Hi, I’m Denis Thomopoulos, 55, in Ojai, California. I’m an eco cartoonist working with EcoSafe Zero Waste in Surrey, British Columbia, and we’ve joined forces to help kids and schools cool the climate!

We’ve created a fun, upbeat program, with a half-hour climate cartoon and real-life kids composting in schools, run by EcoSafe Zero Waste to help kids cut down on school emissions, reduce waste and empower the next generation.

The program grew out of the Unicef-endorsed Cool The Climate! project, which inspires children throughout the world to learn about and get involved with caring for our climate and planet. The website includes online games that save actual square feet of jungle, and each purchase from the shop plants trees.

We believe that fun and purpose can go hand in hand – nature inspires joy and so does protecting it! See the trailer and then watch the movie with your kids to inspire them to become local and global citizens of our Earth! And just after World Environment Day, now is as good as any time to get started.

- Denis

Story continues below advertisement

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery This aerial photograph taken on June 4, 2021 in Turkey's Marmara Sea at a harbor on the shoreline of Istanbul shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images

Catch up on Globe Climate

We want to hear from you. Email us: GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.