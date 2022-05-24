If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada.

The modern agriculture and farming industries are major creators of greenhouse gas emissions, so one company is hoping to help farmers minimize their impact by tracking a significant source of methane: cow burps.

Data imaging company GHGSat has used satellites to measure methane emissions from a California feedlot, marking the first time that methane emissions from livestock has been measured from space. Methane is more potent than carbon dioxide, and the global cattle industry is responsible for 3.7 per cent of methane emissions, with an individual cow burping up to 500 litres of methane a day.

Methane emissions have, historically, been difficult for farmers to measure. GHGSat hopes that its satellite imaging tech will allow farmers to set enforceable targets for methane gas reduction.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Noteworthy reporting this week:

A deeper dive

Climate change-fighting gardens

Gayle MacDonald is a features writer at the Globe and Mail. For this week’s deeper dive, she talks about how our home gardens can help make the world a greener place, literally and figuratively.

In October last year, the World Health Organization issued a special report citing the climate crisis as the “single biggest health threat facing humanity.” I remember reading that dire warning and feeling so much despair, especially since it was dedicated to the memory of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah, a British girl who died after an asthma attack caused by air pollution.

In that moment I remember thinking: How could we have botched things so badly, and what can I do to make my tiny little corner of the planet a little greener and cleaner?

While researching a recent story about climate change-fighting gardening techniques, I realized part of the solution just might lie in how we plant, maintain and landscape our front and back yards. Thanks to tips from avid Canadian gardeners like Niki Jabbour and Sean James, I learned that our outdoor living spaces —whether they are large or small — can be transformed into eco-friendlier habitats for plants, pollinators, wildlife, and people.

Horticulturalist Niki Jabbour takes a gardening fork to a pile of compost. May 2 2022.Carolina Andrade/The Globe and Mail

Gardeners can function as first-line responders when it comes to climate-change threats by doing simple things like planting drought-resistant plants, swapping seeds, sharing plant cuttings, and buying soil that is free of peat moss (peat lands store more carbon dioxide than all other vegetation types in the world combined and they have been decimated).

James, who is a master gardener in Milton, ON, likes to say that gardeners have the tools at their disposal to “fix all the problems in the world.”

“I was walking in [downtown Toronto neighbourhood] Roncesvalles recently and saw my first monarch of the year, laying eggs on milkweed in someone’s front lawn-less garden,” he says. “You would not have seen that 10 years ago.”

He’s right. A decade ago, most front yards in Canada were a sea of perfectly-manicured grass. No longer. On my own street in Toronto at least one-third are now artful displays of native plants, perennials, shrubs and raised beds recently planted with flowers, vegetables and herbs. I am not sure gardeners have the power to save the world. But it makes me happy when I walk my neighbourhood to see so many gardeners trying to do their part.

- Gayle

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Britt Wray: Climate anxiety and grief are uncomfortable, but that might be a good thing: We have lots of uncomfortable things to do before it’s too late.

Chris Turner: Climate optimism, too, is a good thing — and, despite (many of) the headlines, a sunny outlook about the state of the environment is more than possible; it’s reasonable.

Green Investing

This month, Tesla Inc. was dropped from the S&P 500 ESG Index, the basis for its inclusion in several passive investing funds. The exclusion has only worsened the fall of Tesla stock, which has dropped 43 per cent in the past month and a half. Tesla’s mercurial CEO, Elon Musk, is no fan of the environmental, social and governance scores used to evaluate companies for inclusion in investment funds, and seeing his company booted from a major ESG index hasn’t exactly tempered his criticism.

The exclusion of Tesla, considered a vanguard in the EV industry, from the ESG Index has also bolstered rising backlash against ESGs overall. Now, more than ever, there’s onus on industry and its associations to improve their messaging and educational efforts to explain what ESG is and what it isn’t.

Also: Indigenous action plans lack prominence in corporate ESG efforts

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Elizabeth Coulombe helping bring compost straight to the kitchen.

Elizabeth CoulombeHandout

My name is Elizabeth, I am 29 years old, and I am the CEO and co-founder of Tero, a small countertop appliance that turns food scraps into a natural fertilizer within only a few hours.

I was recently honoured by The Globe and Mail as one of 50 changemakers who are making a difference with their ideas, accomplishments and impact. I am very proud to be recognized for my active involvement in finding solutions to food waste.

Since the beginning of Tero, I have realized that even when facing a major challenge like climate change, it’s possible to make a difference as a person. We have to find the solution that fits best with our lifestyle and learn to include it in our daily routine. Today, I can say that taking part in change doesn’t have to be difficult, you just have to know where to start and equip yourself in the right way.

- Elizabeth

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Photo of the week

Valerie Cronin takes a picture of her dog Balto a Siberian Husky as preparation are underway for the 70th anniversary of the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa, Ont. on Monday, May 9, 2022.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail

Guides and Explainers

Catch up on Globe Climate

We want to hear from you. Email us: GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.