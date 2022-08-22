If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

A recent Globe investigation looks back at how an explosion in Wheatley, Ont. highlighted a widespread and potentially deadly problem in Southwestern Ontario, home to Canada’s oldest oil and gas industry.

It’s suspected that a mix of hydrogen sulfide and methane escaping from one or more old wells adjacent to the blast site was the likely cause. Now, alarm bells ring from experts who had been warning about thousands of abandoned wells, many of them leaking toxic gases.

We’ve talked about the environmental reasons to look at abandoned wells, now we are urgently need to address the safety reasons. Read more following the investigation today.

Hydrogen is the energy opportunity Canada needs to take seriously

Adam Radwanski is a climate reporter and columnist for The Globe. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks all about hydrogen.

The spotlight this week is on Canada’s potential emergence as a major exporter of hydrogen, courtesy of a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during which he’ll sign an agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to develop trade of that fuel source.

It’s an opportunity that this country has to take seriously. Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hydrogen was in recognized as a potential emissions-reducing solutions for sectors that can’t easily be electrified. Now countries are urgently looking to hydrogen as a long-term replacement for Russian natural gas.

But it remains a tricky landscape to navigate, because the production of non-emitting (so-called green) hydrogen hasn’t been scaled anywhere, yet all kinds of ambitious plans are being made by companies without much way to know who can deliver, and it’s hard to get a sense of Canada’s competition for attracting investment.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend to speak to the media in Montreal, Quebec, Canada August 22, 2022.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

So it seemed like a good time to take a look at one of the more interesting and controversial people trying to shape this market, as I did in a feature for the Globe this weekend.

In recent months, the Australian billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest started to come up in nearly every hydrogen-related conversation I was having. His clean-energy company, Fortescue Future Industries, has an office in Canada and is exploring potential hydrogen projects in virtually every province. It’s gotten a reputation in Ottawa for unusually aggressive lobbying and has targets that could make it the world’s biggest hydrogen producer, – with preliminary plans to be a huge supplier of hydrogen to Germany and others.

Forrest is a mining baron who made his fortune by placing a huge gamble on a particular version of iron ore, and as he now tries to reinvent himself as an environmentalist, he’s approaching hydrogen with the same willingness to take risks.

I had a chance to sit down with him this summer, on a New York patio, to talk about what he’s seeing from his vantage point at the centre of the hydrogen action globally, and why he thinks we should put faith in this product and his ability to make it.

Fortescue Future Industries Chairman Andrew Forrest at their office in Perth, Australia on Aug 12, 2022.FRANCES ANDRIJICH/The Globe and Mail

I can’t say that the impressions I got are easy to summarize in a sentence or two. He seemed both authentic in his passion for this product, deep into details of the science and economics, and rather cagey when it came to how he’s making decisions and what he’s demanding of others.

Charismatic and gregarious, he came off as someone who could be fun to work with; there were also occasional flashes of an edge, including on the subject of a legal fight with an Indigenous group in his home country, that made me wonder how quickly things could get contentious with him if projects didn’t go according to plan.

It’s important to stress that Forrest is far from the only entrepreneur pushing hydrogen plans in Canada at the moment. Some others will be in Newfoundland this week for a hydrogen-focused event with Scholz and Trudeau.

But Fortescue will be one of the companies on hand there. And its founder and CEO represents as well as anyone the challenge for governments and others, in figuring out how to place their hydrogen bets, and on whom.

- Adam

Flamingoes feed in the popular Berg River estuary in Velddrif, South Africa, Monday Sept. 14, 2020.Nardus Engelbrecht/The Associated Press

Alberta’s business community worries UCP sovereignty talk will put off investment in energy transition

The most contentious idea among front-running candidates in the United Conservative Party leadership is a plan to bestow the provincial government with power to supersede the federal legal system. Many in business, say Alberta needs to collaborate with the rest of the country and the world to develop and share technology and talent. However, Alberta business leaders are not all on board with the energy transition either.

Alberta’s business and political worlds need to find common ground to maintain access to the funding necessary to make the shift to lower-carbon energy, said Ryan Mooney, an investment banker with Echelon Wealth Partners who works with both traditional oil and gas and cleantech companies. Read the full story.

