Globe Climate: Indigenous impact fund champions outcomes-based finance

We already know climate change affects our health, such as when our bodies experience extreme heat and poor air quality from wildfires that travel across the country. Rising temperatures also increases risks of microbial disease associated with food contamination and warm weather.

But as it gets warmer, bugs that carry illness also pose a risk. Exotic mosquito species that could carry illnesses such as dengue and yellow fever have become established in parts of Ontario, researchers say. Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade, as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.

Read more about all this today, plus it’s a chance to brush up on Lyme disease symptoms for the summer!

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Open this photo in gallery: A tick is viewed atop a pencil eraser during a tour of the Center for Disease Control laboratory Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo.David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

A deeper dive

A finance tool for environment solutions

Jeffrey Jones reports on ESG and Sustainable Finance. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks about outcomes-based finance.

Canada’s First Nations could teach PhD courses on how lives can be upended by bureaucracy. Indigenous people across the country have long been under its tremendous weight, in dealing with the Indian Act that governed most aspects of their lives to struggling to access funding to improve conditions in their communities.

On the latter, an Indigenous-led financial firm is employing a new model that is already bearing fruit in the quest to shake the bureaucracy and bring new opportunities to First Nations. I reported on Raven Indigenous Outcomes Fund, which is gearing the concept of outcomes-based finance to Indigenous communities, so far in Manitoba.

Rather than going to straight to government for money, Raven uses its experience in venture capital to put together private, public and philanthropic funds and targets specific problems to solve. These include installing renewable energy systems to cut power costs and lower carbon emissions, and even reducing the incidence of medical conditions that disproportionately affect Indigenous populations, notably Type 2 diabetes.

Raven brings in experts and consults with the community leaders to set specific targets. When those are achieved, governments reimburse the investors along with a small return, say 5 to 7 per cent.

Last week, Raven’s Indigenous Impact Foundation, in conjunction with the University of Utah’s Sorenson Impact Institute, released a report on the potential of the funding model in Canada. It’s not a new concept. Outcomes-based financing has been in use for projects around the world for years. The report quotes statistics that show well-being is worsening around the world even as government spending on human services keeps increasing.

Hence the interest among First Nations, which constantly struggle with substandard living conditions, from housing to drinking water to unemployment.

Besides the funding, the programs have generated new job opportunities for residents as the need for installers and maintenance personnel has grown with the addition of geothermal heating units and solar panels.

- Jeff

Open this photo in gallery: Jeff Cyr, managing Partner of Raven Indigenous Outcomes Funds, in Mont Tremblant on May 21, 2024. Photo by Boris R. Thebia/The Globe and MailBoris R. Thebia/The Globe and Mail

Chinese brands are not a major player in Canada’s EV market at the moment but imports from China have exploded in the last year as Tesla switched from U.S. factories for its Canadian sales to it’s manufacturing plant in Shanghai. And the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association says Chinese EV makers have already made big inroads in Europe and are looking to North America next.

