As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, some economists – and environmentalists – have turned their attention to the price of natural gas, which is on the upswing. Russia supplies about 40 per cent of Europe’s imported gas, and while pipeline deliveries have so far been exempt from sanctions or countersanctions, that may not last.

In particular, the conflict is bringing attention to the Nord Stream 2, the long-contested pipeline that will funnel Russian gas directly from the country to Germany, bypassing Ukraine entirely. Ukraine has long opposed the pipeline’s construction; environmentalists have been critical of it, too, saying it will intensify Europe’s reliance on fossil fuels, when more attention ought to be paid to the development of renewable energy projects.

The two onshore pipe exits of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 are pictured at the landfall facility in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. Picture taken with a drone.HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Reuters

How climate change will change Canada

Climate change will change Canada. Our country will look and feel like a different place because of the impacts of a warming planet, and increasing emissions.

But it can’t just be about waiting for governments to come up with answers. It mean empowering the public to start making choices, to start stirring inspiration for redesign and innovation.

In a group effort to imagine what a more climate-resilient Canada could look like, environment reporter Kathryn Blaze Baum, food reporter Ann Hui, climate policy columnist Adam Radwanski and science reporter Ivan Semeniuk cast a look to the future together. Read their full findings here.

Their reporting is part of a continued effort for The Globe’s No Safe Place series, a 2022 plan to focus on the issues, ideas and solutions related to climate adaptation in the wake of a string of climate-related disasters in Western Canada.

The urgency of how we prepare for a future of adaptation was further highlighted on Monday when the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report on the impact of rising global temperatures.

The latest UN report offers the most comprehensive review yet of how the impact of climate change has found a disconnect in countries’ lack of preparedness to cope with the threats posed by a failure to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

According to the report, the world needs to accelerate its efforts to both prepare for and limit climate change or face progressively deteriorating living conditions for millions of people.

Semeniuk also looked at the report, and shared some key messages in a story this morning. One of the highlights he shared is that the need for action to build climate resilience is more urgent than previously thought, yet around the world, most efforts to adapt to climate change still remain in the planning stage.

A kayaker paddles in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.Ethan Swope/The Associated Press

For the Globe’s second-annual Changemakers package, we put out a call for nominations for emerging business leaders who are finding pragmatic solutions to the world’s most intractable problems, from income inequality to climate change. The result is a list of 50 innovators and entrepreneurs who combine advocacy with strong business acumens as they look forward to a more sustainable and equitable environmental and economic future. Read the full list here.

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Dianne Mitchinson, who is helping to identify carbon-capturing rocks.

Dianne MitchinsonHandout

My name is Dianne Mitchinson. I am a geologist working with CarbMin Lab at the University of British Columbia, using remote-sensing data to help locate rocks capable of capturing carbon. I’m a creative person who enjoys being surrounded by friends sharing ideas and perspectives. I love my work which draws on many scientific disciplines to tackle a problem creatively together.

We will need a substantial supply of critical minerals like copper, nickel and cobalt as the world embraces renewable energy solutions. In some instances, these metals are hosted by rocks that can naturally sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Analysis of remote-sensing data allows me to scan large geographic areas to identify these rocks and to estimate their volumes. With this knowledge, there is an opportunity for companies to prioritize sites for mining to extract battery metals while simultaneously sequestering as much, or more, carbon than it emits.

It has been encouraging to see more and more mining companies reaching out and exploring their options to reduce their environmental impacts, demonstrating their commitment to mining critical metals responsibly as we move to electrify the economy.

An ice-breaking tour boat pushes through drift ice on the Sea of Okhotsk on February 24, 2022 in Abashiri, Japan. The temperature of the Sea of Okhotsk is believed to have increased by around two degrees over the last fifty years reducing the amount of drift ice by thirty percent in roughly the same period. The ice forms in Russias Amur River in mid-winter then drifts down through the Sea of Okhotsk to reach Hokkaido before disappearing again usually in March. The drift ice brings with it nutrients including plankton which boost fish stocks in the area.Carl Court/Getty Images

