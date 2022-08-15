If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Canada is experiencing a shortage of farming primarily because new farmers often can’t purchase land, but one group has been working on a solution. After looking for land near her home on Vancouver Island for two years, Stephanie Jacobs had given up. Then, she heard about Sandown, a program that wants to help foster the next generation of farmers.

Through Sandown, farmpreneurs like Jacobs can learn regenerative agriculture, find affordable land and get the support needed to become financially viable. We always love to see an eco-friendly approach!

Stephanie Jacobs, Farmpreneur holds yarrow flowers at the Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture August 2, 2022Taylor Roades/The Globe and Mail

Noteworthy reporting this week:

A deeper dive

The U.S. passed a historic climate bill, what does that mean for Canada?

Sierra Bein is the author of Globe Climate. For this week’s deeper dive, she pulls together Globe highlights on the U.S. new Inflation Reduction Act, a historic climate bill.

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved new legislation with a heavy focus on on cutting carbon emissions and pushing the country toward green energy.

The historic US$430-billion bill represents the country’s largest single investment to combat climate change, earmarking US$369-billion for climate and energy programs. We have an explainer to answer all your climate questions about the bill: who voted, what’s in it and how it might affect the stock market.

The bill flaunts some consumer-friendly changes; home energy rebate programs, tax credit to buy new electric vehicles, a grant program to make affordable housing more energy-efficient. There’s also a long list of industry incentives too, mostly boosting clean energy sectors.

Democrats had drawn harsh attacks from Republicans, arguing that the bill will not address inflation. There are still opponents, such as some automakers that say the bill will jeopardize 2030 EV targets since vehicles must be assembled in North America to be eligible for the EV tax credit. Still, shares of U.S. automakers jumped last week after U.S. Senate passed the bill.

But there is also mixed reaction here in Canada.

Suddenly, we are no longer the undisputed leader among North American countries in confronting climate change, writes climate columnist Adam Radwanski.

He says that although it’s great news for the world, whether it’s great news for Canada will hinge on Ottawa’s ability to match Washington’s newfound urgency. But Ottawa can’t just mimic Washington.

A few examples? We have room to step up federal and provincial EV strategies, reorient our Net Zero Accelerator program, and keep good on the federal government’s promise to provide more detail on the Canada Growth Fund. We could also use this as an opportunity to better federal-provincial cooperation on climate topics.

Economic interests, not just environmental ones, were drivers for Canada to up its game before this U.S. climate bill was passed. But, as Radwanski points out, the luxury of time is no longer there, if it ever was.

What happens next it up to us.

Also read:

Analysis: Can the most far-reaching climate deal in U.S. history ensure Biden’s legacy after all?

Opinion: U.S. climate bill’s EV incentives are not the game-changer North American auto industry was hoping for

Opinion: Why Biden’s historic climate bill could be a big win for Canada

Investing: Morgan Stanley analyst picks the mining winners from the biggest climate bill ever

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Professors at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability: The UN just recognized access to a healthy environment is a universal human right. It’s time for Canada to take action

Editorial board: By asking farmers to cut emissions, is Ottawa biting the hand that feeds us?

Tyler McCann: Now that farmers have greater clarity on fertilizer emissions, it’s time to refocus on food security

Johanne Whitmore and Paul Martin: Repurposing LNG infrastructure for hydrogen exports is not realistic

Editorial board: Plant a tree to slow global warming? If only it were so simple

Green Investing

How new proposed standards aim to bring credibility to the multibillion-dollar carbon offsets market

There is a lot riding on efforts by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market. They launched a public consultation for the draft of its new carbon standards, which aim to inject credibility into global carbon markets.

Its draft “Core Carbon Principles” are a set of standards for ensuring a steady supply of high-quality carbon credits and determining which programs for generating them will make the grade. But carbon offsets are not a silver bullet for achieving environment goals of halving global emissions of CO2 to 32 billion tonnes by 2030, and not everyone is sold on their effectiveness.

Of course, companies will have to go beyond offsets to achieve what’s necessary to reach climate targets. Read Jeffrey Jones’s full analysis.

Also:

Montreal-based WSP Global to buy U.K. environmental consulting company in third takeover in just three months

U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush

Making waves

Photo of the week

The blaze of a wildfire lights up wind turbines on top of a mountain in the Moncayo Natural Park in the northern region of Aragon, seen from the town of Borja, late on August 14, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze in northern Spain that forced hundreds to evacuate and devastated swathes of land, officials said. The fire was raging in the Aragon region where around 300 firefighters are trying to contain the blaze with the help of helicopters. At least 1,500 people were evacuated from the rural region.ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

Guides and Explainers

Catch up on Globe Climate

