Wildlife Photographer of the Year winners went deep to see our planet’s inner beauty. From the ocean’s depths to your own backyard, the Earth is home to many mysterious creatures. The contest honours those who go the extra mile to show us how they live, and the fragility and beauty of our planet.

The work is on display at the Natural History Museum in London, virtually and in person, from Oct. 14 to July 3. The photos will also be at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto from Nov. 12 to April 23.

Tony Wu watches the electrifying reproductive dance of a giant sea star in Kinko Bay, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan.Tony Wu /Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Noteworthy reporting this week:

First Nations: B.C. Indigenous conservation plan gets private backing to protect, restore and support self-sufficiency initiatives Reuse: Aiming for zero-waste includes repurposing store fixtures – displays, lighting and shelving Explainer: Nuclear energy is making a comeback. What's happening in Canada and abroad Food: This farmer-turned-biologist wants to put Quebec's truffles on the culinary map Energy: Western powers must co-operate to develop business case for energy transition, German ex-minister says From The Narwhal: 'Nature has no borders'. Why Americans are worried about Canadian mines

A deeper dive

More than just fish: why Chinook salmon indicate a loss of culture and connection

Declining salmon populations mean more than simply lost fishing opportunities or food insecurity in Yukon and Alaskan communities where groceries aren’t widely available or are prohibitively expensive. For First Nations the loss goes deeper than the wallet or freezer, but also culturally and spiritually.

The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation, whose traditional territory includes the Dawson City region, are only one of many First Nations in Yukon and Alaska which have traditionally relied on the Yukon River chinook. They have resorted to using frozen chum salmon instead of Yukon River chinook at their annual fish camp, which is intended to teach traditional skills to youth. Chum salmon have seen similar population declines.

“Many First Nations have relied on chinook salmon for millennia, and it’s really difficult to live without traditional foods,” said Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Chief Roberta Joseph.

The current leading theory doesn’t have to do with what’s happening in the river, but in the Bering Sea, where the salmon spend up to five years of their lives.

“In the past several years, we’ve seen an increase in the temperature of the Bering Sea, and the latest hypothesis is that it’s doing multiple things to the ecosystem there,” says Marc Ross, manager of Treaties, Fisheries and Salmon Enhancement for the Yukon River with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Freelance writer Lori Fox wrote about what is happening with salmon, and about the loss that leaves “a hole in people’s hearts.”

Read the full story today.

The Whitehorse Fishway allows returning Chinook salmon to bypass the Whitehorse Rapids Power Dam the during their annual spawning run on the Yukon River.Mike Thomas/The Globe and Mail

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Michael Bernstein, Dale Beugin, Blake Shaffer: Canada should try to profit from the U.S. transition to a low-carbon economy

First person series: I thought a leaf blower was the answer - but I looked ridiculous

The editorial board: Oil sands companies are finally putting in real money to cut emissions. And the Liberals are suddenly talking nice about oil and gas

Green Investing

Inquiry launched into RBC’s green advertising

Canada’s Competition Bureau has opened an inquiry into whether Royal Bank of Canada made misleading statements about its actions to fight climate change after the watchdog received an application from a group of concerned citizens backed by environmental groups. In a letter dated Sept. 29, it is seeking “to determine the facts relating to allegations that RBC has contravened the [Competition] Act by making false or misleading environmental representations.”

The probe stems from a complaint first lodged in April by six individual applicants that alleges RBC’s claims it supports the principles of the Paris Agreement and is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is false, and that the company is currently working against those goals by providing billions of dollars in financing to the oil and gas industry, and says the bank “lacks a credible plan” to reach its stated goals.

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Jacqueline Muna Musiitwa doing climate informed law.

Jacqueline Muna MusiitwaHandout

My name is Jacqueline Muna Musiitwa (40) located in Washington. By trade, I’m a lawyer, and now a sustainability director at Coeuraj: a Canadian-owned consultancy that advises global business and governance and brings together diverse stakeholders to design inclusive and resilient solutions for the greatest systemic challenges of our time.

The climate challenges we face require nuanced and more intersectional examination and action. As a lawyer, I’ve been inspired by the collective action I’ve seen taken so far. I’m also closely watching how policy, legislation, and the courts are evolving with the times. For example, the revocation of Shell’s oil and gas exploration rights in South Africa as a result of corruption related to licensing issues is an example of the scrutiny associated with natural resourcing rights.

This case not only demonstrates how society is using the legal system for climate justice, but also the collective steps we’re taking toward change. While there remains a lot of work to be done, I’m hopeful for the progress that we’ll continue to see.

- Muna

Photo of the week

Read the story today.

A handout picture from the Just Stop Oil climate campaign group shows activists with their hands glued to the wall under Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" after throwing tomato soup on the painting at the National Gallery in central London on October 14, 2022.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

Guides and Explainers

Catch up on Globe Climate

