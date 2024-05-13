Globe Climate: Prevention and preparation as wildfire season beings

If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

If you were on social media this weekend, you probably saw a lot of people sharing pictures of aurora borealis. That’s because an unusually strong solar storm hit Earth, creating stronger than usual Northern Lights in Canada and the United States.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects were due to last through the weekend and possibly into this week.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Open this photo in gallery: The aurora borealis, caused by a coronal mass ejection on the sun, illuminates the sky over Jericho Beach in Vancouver on May 10, 2024.Chris Helgren/Reuters

Noteworthy reporting this week:

A deeper dive

This year, the name of the game is prevention

Sierra Bein is the author of the Globe Climate newsletter. For this week’s deeper dive, she talks about preparation and prevention measures being put into action this spring ahead of another summer of expected disasters.

Across the country, preparation for climate-related disasters are under way as wildfire season kicks into gear.

This weekend, a wildfire near Fort McMurray, Alta., almost quadrupled in size, bringing back painful memories of one of the country’s costliest disasters eight years ago. Fires in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba have also already forced thousands of people to flee their communities.

Perhaps most notable from last week, Alberta is planning to move its fixed election date to October from May, one year after wildfires forced the evacuation of nearly 30,000 people as parties jostled on the campaign trail. It would be “almost negligent” to plan on another spring election going forward, said Mike Ellis, the province’s Public Safety Minister.

Open this photo in gallery: Smoke rises from wildfire MWF017 on the south side of the Athabasca River valley near Fort McMurray, Alta., on May 10, 2024.ALBERTA WILDFIRE/Reuters

For its policy holders, Intact Financial Corp., Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, is rolling out a pilot project this summer that will deploy experts to help fire-proof properties in Western Canada at no additional cost. Services will include covering exterior openings to prevent embers from entering a residence, setting up sprinkler systems and spraying fire retardant.

Meanwhile, new recruits to the BC Wildfire Service are honing their skills for a hard season. It’s an annual ritual of training that has taken on extra urgency after one of the most brutal wildfire seasons in Canadian history last summer. It killed eight firefighters – six in B.C. alone – and devastated forests.

Despite those challenges – or perhaps because of them – the fire service saw applications more than double over the winter. “I had friends who were affected and had to relocate – affected by the air quality. And that kind of pushed me to want to get into this kind of work and be a part of the efforts to help keep communities safe,” recruit Lauren Mavrou said.

But not all the programs and changes are related to wildfires specifically.

Alberta will be able to seize power from local authorities to respond to a range of natural emergencies under proposed legislation that threatens to further erode already tense relationships with municipal leaders. Ottawa is contributing $45-million to help prevent landslides along the Whitehorse Escarpment to protect the airport and the road to the Yukon’s capital. And health professionals are being urged to help their patients better prepare for extreme weather, too.

- Sierra

Open this photo in gallery: New BC Wildfire Service recruits struggle to carry gear on their final day of boot camp in the mountains outside Merritt, B.C., on April 29, 2024. The challenge involves carrying huge loads of equipment up a steep hill repeatedly non-stop for two hours.Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Editorial board: The uneasy intersection of oil and climate

Michael Bernstein: Capital Power’s big carbon capture project is on hold – it’s a sign that we have to work even harder on decarbonizing Canadian industry

Bob Baldwin: A proposal to encourage more pension fund investing at home is wrong for Canada

Green Investing

Canadian climate finance is ‘patchwork, delivered late, falling short,’ Carney says

Canada is jeopardizing its competitive position by dragging its feet on major climate-related financial policies as allies quickly adopt global standards and green investing rule books, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney said last week.

Countries around the world are busy putting disclosure standards into force, and coverage is expected to extend to more than 100,000 companies. The former governor of the Bank of England told a Senate banking committee that Canada’s slow progress in building a sustainable financial system puts it at risk of losing investment and the job creation it fuels.

Suncor records second highest annual production, says safety record is improving

Competition Bureau launches inquiry into Lululemon over ‘greenwashing’ allegations

Making waves

Open this photo in gallery: Fragments at a coral nursery show signs of bleaching in Trat, Thailand, on May 07, 2024. Extreme heat has driven sea temperatures in the country to record highs, causing severe damage to marine ecosystems. Coral bleaching and seagrass bed degradation are threatening the ecological balance and the livelihoods of coastal communities. Similar marine events are playing out across a vast swath of Asia, including the delicate coral ecosystems of Indonesia and Thailand.Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images

Guides and Explainers

Catch up on Globe Climate

