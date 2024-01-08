If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

A deeper dive

How reconciliation is tied up in the Ring of Fire

Niall McGee is the mining reporter for The Globe and Mail. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks about the role of reconciliation in Canada’s pursuit of mining critical minerals.

Open this photo in gallery: Tent poles for a teepee stand outside the Henry Coaster Memorial School on the Marten Falls First Nation on Dec. 12, 2023.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The extremely remote Ring of Fire region in Ontario’s far north is undoubtedly the most mythologized resource project in Canada; I’ve spent much of the past five years dispelling false narratives around it. My coverage has been heavily slanted toward the investing angle: What are the odds of the project actually getting off the ground, what are the economics and what companies stand to benefit, or lose, vast amounts of money?

But arguably a more important angle that I hadn’t hitherto sufficiently explored is the Indigenous one. What do the many First Nations communities that live in and around the project think of the potential development of the Ring of Fire? This kind of reporting has been done before but, in my opinion, has tended to only scratch the surface. Usually it has been along the lines of, a certain First Nation is in favour, another is opposed and another is conflicted.

So instead of going broad, I decided to go deep. In fact, this happened out of necessity. Of the three First Nations that I reached out to, only one, Marten Falls, agreed to host me.

But what started out as a limitation ended up being a huge advantage. I was able to get into the nuance of the story in a way that I believe added soul (if you will allow me to be a little pretentious for a minute) to the story. Marten Falls is broadly in favour of mining development in the Ring of Fire. However, through speaking to people on the ground, it became clear that there are still lots of conflicted feelings.

Open this photo in gallery: Laurenn Coaster, 22, is a member of the Marten Falls First Nation.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Elizabeth Achneepineskum (L) and her son Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, of the Marten Falls First Nation.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

In my piece, the reader hears from 22-year-old Laurenn Coaster, who is bucking the trend of smart people leaving the First Nation for a better life off reserve. The highly sensitive and intelligent Ms. Coaster worries about a nearby First Nation that is opposed to development. Elder Elizabeth Achneepineskum is wary of development as well. She worries about the track record of Australians in their treatment of Indigenous peoples, (an Australian company owns the most promising assets in the Ring of Fire), but she also sees development as a possible avenue to self-sufficiency for Marten Falls’ members. Then there’s Chief Bruce Achneepineskum (Elder Elizabeth’s son). He’s been wary of past media coverage about Marten Falls. He doesn’t particularly like the moniker that he is “pro-development.” He finds it too simplistic and reductive. If he’s pro anything, he’s “pro First Nations,” he told me.

On a final note, one of the coolest parts of my reporting trip involved a dog. I was being driven around Marten Falls when, at an intersection, a beautiful husky hopped onto the snow-covered flatbed of the Chief’s pickup. I was thinking that it surely must be his dog, but as the husky hopped off, the Chief told me it wasn’t. It was simply an extremely smart “rez dog” who wanted a ride uphill.

Read the full story today.

- Niall

Open this photo in gallery: Marten Falls First Nation, shown here in December.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery: Diane Cook bathes a European hedgehog at Prickly Pigs Hedgehog Rescue in Otley, England, on Jan. 3, 2024. Such rescues are becoming increasingly busy, as climate change is leading hedgehogs to come out of hibernation early.MOLLY DARLINGTON/Reuters

