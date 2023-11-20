If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

More and more people are turning to seafood over meat, viewing it as a more planet-friendly choice. But if you enjoy eating fish, a new series may make you look at your plate differently.

China catches much of the world’s seafood – while frequently violating laws designed to limit the industry’s environmental impact. Worse still, however, is the human cost. Chinese squid ships are among the most brutal: Human trafficking, violence, filthy conditions and death are common. Recent stories from The Globe look inside the deadly world of Chinese squid ships.

The series also takes a look at the lives of people such as Daniel, who left his home in Indonesia to work on a Chinese fishing vessel and never returned. How did he die on the other side of the world? And another investigation, tracing the movement from bait to plate, finds that even companies that advertise environmental and labour stewardship have links to Chinese ships associated with various crimes.

Open this photo in gallery: A squid jigger, He Bei 8599, engages in transshipment with the carrier vessel, Hai Feng 718, in the high seas fishing grounds in the South Atlantic in February 2022.Youenn Kerdavid / Sea Shepherd Global/Youenn Kerdavid / Sea Shepherd Global

Plastic: Federal Court judge rules that Ottawa’s labelling of all plastics as toxic is unconstitutional Mining: China’s lithium plants generate jobs in Zimbabwe, but expansion is pushing some locals out of their homes Environment: As world heads to climate talks, emissions continue to rise, new bulletin shows Research: Ottawa’s research ‘superchairs’ aim to delve deep into Arctic warming, biosensors and more Energy: Ottawa signals green hydrogen support with financial boost for Nova Scotia project Politics: B.C. Premier Eby tells NDP convention he’s ‘nowhere near satisfied,’ says much more to be done on housing and climate Glaciers: From the ice to the lab, glaciologists search for clues of B.C.’s past wildfires, volcanoes and other calamities Biodiversity: Northern cod numbers may have moved out of critical zone, federal scientist says Northern Canada: This Arctic icebreaker’s annual journeys help keep track of a changing northern climate. We went along for the ride Investigation from The Narwhal: Canadian Museum of Nature rethinks its relationship status with Enbridge

Parks Canada report shows the role forests play in removing emissions from fossil fuels

A new report offers the clearest picture to date of how forests in Canada’s national parks help fight climate change by storing large amounts of carbon, but also warns that this storage capacity is at risk from natural disturbances, especially wildfires.

The report, released last month by Parks Canada, is the first in a planned series of “carbon atlases” by researchers at the national parks service. The publications will look at how Canada’s protected areas capture, store and emit carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas that results from human activities.

This initial research shows that forests in Canadian parks – from the rain forests of Haida Gwaii to the boreal forests of Wood Buffalo National Park – suck up heroic amounts of carbon and store it away in trees, soil and deadwood, year after year.

But it also shows that wildfires have, in some recent years, turned national park forests from a net sink of greenhouse-gas emissions to a net source, highlighting the threat such disturbances can pose to forests’ ability to help the country meet its goal of reaching net-zero emissions.

The report also has implications for forests outside park boundaries. Globally, forests are the largest terrestrial carbon sink. They have removed more than one-quarter of emissions from fossil fuels over the past two decades, the report says. Canada has about 9 per cent of the world’s forests, making all those trees a key part of the federal government’s biodiversity and climate pledges.

This has been an excerpt from a full story written by environment reporter, Wendy Stueck. Read the full piece today

Open this photo in gallery: A shot from above the Bugaboo Main logging road where forest defender Josh Wright first spotted specklebelly lichen, left of road, between Fairy Creek and the Central Walbran area that contains old growth which is an indicator of a unique area with high biodiversity near Port Renfrew, B.C., on Sept. 13, 2022.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Globe and Mail

David Berman: Teck’s deal to shed coal comes at a perfect time

The editorial board: Carbon capture moves from science fiction to reality. The next step is the tough one

David Israelson: Building Canada’s cleaner and greener energy future

Nichole Dusyk and Jessica Kelly: Natural gas is a dying commodity, and Canada needs to stop supporting it

Martin Olszynski: Alberta’s new ‘Tell the Feds’ ads are a naked ploy to unyieldingly serve Big Oil

The editorial board: Support for the carbon tax is collapsing. An agreeable climate policy? Clean power

Peak ESG investing may have come. Coal may not be the great valuation drag after all

Has peak ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing hit the market? It may have, which makes you wonder why Teck Resources, Canada’s premier diversified mining company, is selling its cash-cow coal division. Other resources giants and the funds that invest in befouled industries seem to be reversing course on ESG; they, quietly so, are painting themselves a lighter shade of green and are not getting punished for doing so.

Hopper CEO’s climate startup Deep Sky raises $57.5-million – but faces huge odds, experts say

Top companies’ lobbying undermines their climate pledges, study finds

Obituary: Visionary Cascades founder Bernard Lemaire turned recycling into a multibillion-dollar business

Millionaire owner of Kitsault, B.C., hopes ghost town sees a second life as an energy hub

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting a youth organization.

Generation Climate is a youth-driven initiative focused on building factual awareness about, and solutions to, climate change.

The group works with young Canadians in rural and suburban areas to combat misinformation in their communities and support local climate action projects. In the last two years, they have had nearly 270,000 conversations about climate change across the country. More than 1,000 young people have been trained in climate science, policy and action, and dozens are supporting climate action in their communities or starting their own climate projects. Check out Generation Climate’s online resources today.

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Open this photo in gallery: Fans of American singer Taylor Swift cool off during a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro as they queue outside the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium for her Eras Tour concert on Nov. 18, 2023. The superstar singer mourned the death of a 23-year-old fan, who died on Friday before her first show in Brazil, in front of a crowd of 60,000 on Saturday. Much of central and southeastern Brazil has been suffering an unusually oppressive springtime heat wave.TERCIO TEIXEIRA/AFP/Getty Images

We want to hear from you. Email us: GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com.