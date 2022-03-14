If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Churchill, Man., is known the world over as a geographical sweet spot for polar bears – and a giant nursery for cubs. Females hunker down in snow-covered earthen dens in the forest with their babies until they are strong enough to make the long trek to Hudson Bay to feed on seals.

The incredible moment when the mother emerges with her young for the first time is highly coveted by wildlife enthusiasts coming to the area. Check out what all the hype is about.

Russian oil ban has put the spotlight on Canada

Sierra Bein is the author of Globe Climate. For this week’s deeper dive, she talks about where climate change lies in the energy disruption caused by the invasion of Ukraine.

Patricia Espinosa is preparing to step down as U.N. climate chief, but has a message for the world first: The invasion of Ukraine must not distract leaders from the climate crisis.

Considering that yesterday, March 13, marked the day that Canadians and Americans have already used up their share of the planet’s resources for 2022, it’s just another sign that isn’t time to waste.

Climate analysts echo Espinosa’s hope that the geopolitical crisis will mark a pivot for global climate action. The energy security concerns brought on by the war could spur movement away from fossil fuels, and closer to clean energy. But moving too quickly to escape dependency on Russian energy could prompt more domestic coal use instead.

The Russian ban has put the spotlight on Canada especially, which supplies more than half of America’s oil and gas imports.

This weekend, The Globe’s Jeffrey Jones, Patrick Brethour, Wendy Stueck and Brent Jang take a look at a difficult question, while Putin’s war in Ukraine leaves the world in search of energy. Can Canada help without undermining its climate ambitions?

Ottawa isn’t committing to any major revamp of its energy and climate policies that might allow for greater oil and gas production. But the government is leaving the door open for some assistance to help Europe.

The hope is still to achieve net zero by 2050, even as an increased need for fuel arises. The problem is that the future of Canadian oil exports would have a high cost of supply when technology such as carbon capture, utilization and storage is involved. Still, experts reject the idea that an energy-security crisis justifies watering down long-term emissions reduction targets for fossil fuel producers. Again, Canada and the United States are being forced to take a fresh look at their energy relationship.

“It may not be exactly what Alberta wants but there is alignment. Ottawa and Washington see that there’s a need for oil and gas in the immediate term. They are less convinced of the need for oil and gas in the long term,” said Robert Johnston, adjunct senior research scholar at the Columbia University Center for Global Energy Policy. “And they want to make sure there’s a lot of emphasis on helping Europeans get to their climate goals and diversify away from Russian oil and gas through low-carbon and renewable investments.”

But moving away from fossil fuels will need to happen sooner than later, especially as vulnerable countries’ demands for funding for disaster compensation have received resistance by wealthy nations in the U.N. talks.

“What is very important is to get a sense of urgency in this process,” Espinosa said. “We don’t have time for gradual progress any more.”

- Sierra

As part of the paycheque project, The Globe examines real-life scenarios of people who want to learn about their finances and how to invest. In this edition, Alex’s green lifestyle in B.C. extends to her investing style. The 22-year-old PR and social-media professional who recently moved to Vancouver wants her values reflected in her investment choices. Her top financial concern: “I’d rather invest in companies that are not harshly impacting the environment.”

She invests in a balanced fund that includes companies that focus on environmental, social and corporate governance qualities. Check out her story.

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Dr. Stephen Petersen doing conservation and research.

Dr. Stephen PetersenHandout

I am Dr. Stephen Petersen, the director of Conservation and Research at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg. I have been fortunate to have worked with animals ranging from tiny shrews to enormous bowhead whales. Early in my career I realized that working to conserve wildlife was the most impactful thing I could do. That work has led me to work at a zoo where there are opportunities to learn about animals from around the world and lead projects that directly help species in the wild.

Our Conservation and Research team primarily studies Manitoba species, particularly polar bears, Arctic seals, and beluga whales in the north and endangered Prairie butterflies in the south. Working in a zoo setting allows us to learn from the animals we have in our care to help animals in the wild, while engaging a diverse audience and empowering them to protect the environment.

People often don’t realize the amazing amount of conservation work that goes on behind the scenes at accredited zoos. Much of this work helps save species that are affected by the threats of climate change, habitat loss, and other human pressures. Not only can you learn about amazing animals but you also can support the important work of zoo conservation scientists when you visit. Not close to a zoo? You can still help wildlife conservation efforts by becoming a citizen scientist and participating in projects like our team’s Beluga Bits project.

- Stephen

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Protesters hold placards during a "Look up" march to urge governments to act against climate change and social injustice in Paris, France, March 12, 2022.BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters

