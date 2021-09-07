Globe Climate: The climate change election is coming

If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada.

Just like animals and humans, plants need water to survive. Plants get the water they need from their roots. Root systems are designed to go deep into the soil and absorb water and nutrients. As the kids go back to school, we can make sure the environment is on their mind at home too. For this kids’ activity, let them investigate: How does water move up a plant?

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s Talk Science and the Royal Society of Canada have partnered to provide Globe and Mail readers with relevant coverage about issues that affect us all – from education to the impact of leading-edge scientific discoveries. Let’s Talk Science offers a number of fun activities to get youth engaged in STEM. These hands-on activities encourage active learning and discovery using materials commonly found at home.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Noteworthy reporting this week:

Alex Bozikovic recommends one policy solution that would address both housing and climate challenges at the same time: Letting more people live in dense urban neighbourhoods. Ahead of the election on Sept. 20, a slim majority of Canadians say they are open to paying more to help cut Canada’s emissions, a poll shows. Read more election coverage below. From The Narwhal: For ranchers, farmers and foresters alike, the extreme dry conditions in the Kettle River watershed have forced a reckoning with the region’s intensive clear-cut logging – and how to remedy sensitive ecosystems

A deeper dive

Gearing up for the climate-change election

All of us here at Globe Climate, know all too well that we are running out of time to address the climate crisis and this election could be pivotal in deciding Canada’s course of action. We already know, because we’re here together each week, reading about the climate issues that matter most to Canadians.

From the debate around infrastructure projects to how Canadians can adapt to a changing climate, there are plenty of issues that are not receiving enough attention. The Assembly of First Nations is calling for climate leadership to be a key priority, and so are many Canadians. We will be breaking down everything you need to know before voting day, but we want to make sure climate stays on the agenda.

Join us to talk: The Globe and Mail’s climate-change columnist Adam Radwanski and The Narwhal’s editor-in-chief Emma Gilchrist will team up for a conversation on what environmental issues we’re not talking about enough in the federal election.

The Globe and Mail’s climate-change columnist Adam Radwanski and The Narwhal’s editor-in-chief Emma Gilchrist will team up for a conversation on what environmental issues we’re not talking about enough in the federal election. When: Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

Where: Send in questions and register for free here.

Catch up on some of Radwanski’s work, such as on why the next federal government will need a plan to double our supply of clean electricity, and more recently about why a new carbon-capture subsidy is pivotal to this election’s debate about the future of the fossil-fuel industry. And don’t forget to reach up on The Narwhal side of things too.

The Liberals and NDP are playing to their strengths when it comes to climate, as the Conservatives carve a news path. The Liberals are putting a distinctly green lens on their plans for job creation and economic growth, after unveiling their climate plan. Pipelines remain on parties’ minds, and the Conservatives are pledging new emissions targets as well.

Stayed tuned in with The Decibel to listen to the latest breakdowns and analysis and, of course, our columnists, editorials and reporters on the hill.

Story continues below advertisement

See you soon!

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Arno Kopecky: Is Fairy Creek the Clayoquot Sound of the 2020s? Not quite – and activists need to know why before they can win

Filomena Calabrese: This small gift of tobacco is also a heavy reminder of Canada’s history

Peter Raymont: Paddling across Lake Wakimika, we listened to Temagami’s timeless stories

Making waves

Each week, The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week, we’re highlighting the work of Ulrich Legrand helping reduce CO2 ­emissions.

Open this photo in gallery Ulrich Legrand Handout

Hi! I’m Ulrich Legrand, 30 years old and PhD graduate in chemical engineering from McGill University in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

I am a science and technology enthusiast and I decided to put my skills in the fight against climate change. It’s been several years that I am working in the field of CO2 valorization. Two years ago, I started to develop Electro Carbon Inc., a startup aiming to scale-up and commercialize CO2 electrolyzers. These devices convert CO2­, water and electricity into valuable chemicals. Among the targeted products, there are formate salts, chemicals used to de-ice pathways in airports during winter.

Reducing CO2 ­emissions and turning a harmful pollutant into green chemicals for useful applications here, in Canada, is a strong motivation to me. It makes me believe in a future with circular economy and where we rely less and less on fossil fuels. Meeting many people with the same conviction and vision during these last years has been a true inspiration to me.

– Ulrich

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? E-mail us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery People watch the sunset as rain falls in the distance beyond floating ice and icebergs in Disko Bay on September 04, 2021 in Ilulissat, Greenland. 2021 will mark one of the biggest ice melt years for Greenland in recorded history. Researchers from Denmark estimated that in July of this year enough ice melted on the Greenland Ice Sheet to cover the entire state of Florida with two inches of water. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Catch up on Globe Climate

We want to hear from you. Email us: GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.