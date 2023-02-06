If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada.

Last week, we introduced you to our series called Code Minimum, a look at the reasons why your home isn’t built to last against extreme weather. We kicked off with stories about how Canada’s building codes are out of date, inconsistent and ill-prepared for climate change, and specifically about flooding risks.

We’ve also published stories taking a look at risks from high winds like tornadoes, and extreme heat, causing, for example, wildfires such as we saw last summer.

Read the series today, and don’t forget to share your stories of extreme weather at home as well.

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Noteworthy reporting this week:

A deeper dive

Ice gatherers atop the Chimborazo glacier

High in the Ecuadorian Andes, at an elevation of 5,800 metres above sea level, Juan Ushca gets to work chopping away at an ancient glacier atop Mount Chimborazo

Before the arrival of electricity and refrigeration, the ice was used for everything from preserving food to making ice cream and fruit juices. Hierleros, or ice merchants, have slowly disappeared. But atop the Chimborazo glacier, Ushca keeps the tradition going.

“I don’t make as much money selling ice, but it’s a tradition that is important to keep alive,” Mr. Ushca says. “My dream is to keep the culture alive, but we need new ways to keep it viable, for the young people.”

Yader Guzman, freelancing for The Globe and Mail, created a collection of photography to bring us closer to the story. Check a few out below!

His cargo of Paramo grass secure, Juan continues his trek up Chimborazo. Walking at a steady pace, Juan doesn't stop to rest, eat or drink. He walks in silence, speaking only to his donkey, 'Ush, ush, Burro.'YADER GUZMAN/The Globe and Mail

Balltazar Ushca poses with a statue in his likeness at the museum in Guano, Ecuador. Now close to 80 years old, with failing eyesight, Baltazar spends his days recounting his days as a Hielero to tourists.YADER GUZMAN/The Globe and Mail

Using the tall Paramo grasses he harvested earlier in the trek, Juan first wraps the block in a make shift blanket to insulate it. Using the rope he created from the same grass he secures it to his donkey.YADER GUZMAN/The Globe and Mail

Rosita Almachi prepares a Rompe Nuca, or neck breaker juice, at her juice stand at La Merced market in Riobamba, Ecuador. The Rompe Nuca is a mixture of glacial ice and various fruits, this version containing more ice then normal, giving it its name. Almachi's family has owned and operated this juice stand for generations, using and buying glacier ice from the Ushca family since 1860. Rosita is Juan's last remaining customer.YADER GUZMAN/The Globe and Mail

A block of Chimborazo Ice on display outside a juice stall at the La Merced market in the centre of Riobamba, Ecuador.YADER GUZMAN/The Globe and Mail

What else you missed

Opinion and analysis

Andrew Willis: France’s TotalEnergies plays smart in oil sands retreat

Kelly Cryderman: The battle over a ‘just transition’ between Alberta and Ottawa is nothing compared to what could be coming

Editorial board: How the oil sands compete in a world of lower demand and far lower emissions

Green Investing

Canada’s cleantech economy suffering from too many recommendations, not enough action

Ottawa’s Net-Zero Advisory Body came out last week with 25 recommendations for resetting the national economy for a low-carbon future. As Canada tries to retool its economy to meet climate targets getting ever nearer, it will have to compete for the hundreds of billions of dollars needed for clean technology, renewable energy, carbon capture, you name it.

The problem seems to be putting the recommendations into action in time to live up to climate commitments. Difficulties in moving to the execution stage certainly plague Ottawa’s attempts to turn Canada into an innovation hub for the tech sector.

Other news: Activist group accuses Shell of misleading investors over its renewable energy spending plans

Careers newsletter: Companies should turn to Gen Z workers to fill the chasm of ESG jobs, experts say

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Natalie Lowe doing environmental events.

Natalie LoweMegan Muir/Handout

I’m Natalie Lowe, I’m 53 and live in St. Catharines, Ontario. I am from Slave Lake, Alberta, and I own an event company and operate The Sustainable Events Forum.

In 2018 I wanted to make my events sustainable, and nobody could tell me how to do that, so I developed a sustainable events course. From there we held our first live event and started our annual celebration, Earth Day for Event People, aimed at helping event professionals learn how to hold sustainable events.

People attend conferences to learn and experience new things so it’s fertile ground to expose people to low-emission options in areas like food, transportation, marketing and waste reduction. I was shocked to receive the Event Industry Council Global Award for Social Impact for The Sustainable Events Forum. It can often feel like I am sitting in my office talking to myself. Then you win a global award and people tell you they were listening and inspired by your work. It’s humbling and motivating.

Whatever industry or profession you are in, you likely see ways to reduce waste and lower emissions – start there, be open to ideas and help, and learn as you go.

- Natalie

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Photo of the week

Friends skate and play a game of pick-up hockey in the warm weather with a mountain backdrop on Lake Louise, Alta., Feb. 2, 2023.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Guides and Explainers

Catch up on Globe Climate

