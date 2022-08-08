If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.
Noteworthy reporting this week:
- Weather: Hailstones the size of softballs wreak havoc in central and southern Alberta
- Ecosystems: Lake Mead’s vanishing waters give way to grisly discoveries during a lengthy drought (you can also see the lake in its prime)
- Agriculture: The agricultural revolution is here, can Canada keep up? Also, a federal-provincial agriculture deal a boost for sustainable agriculture, but falls short on emissions
- Wildlife: Snow geese were almost hunted to extinction. In a climate twist, the population is exploding
- From The Narwhal: The miner behind Canada’s largest tailings dam failure is gearing up to reopen … again
A deeper dive
Welcome to a new type of reforestation
Wendy Stueck is a Globe national reporter based out of B.C. For this week’s deeper dive, she talks about a project that lands at the intersection of technology, forestry and Indigenous innovation.
When I heard about a project in which an Indigenous-owned company was working with an American start-up to use drones to plant trees in a wildfire zone, I was annoyed I’d missed the chance to see the drones in action. (The pilot project was carried out last November.)
The next-best thing, I figured, would be to see the results, which is how I ended up in in a British Columbia forest clearing near Williams Lake in June, cooing over a tiny Douglas fir.
The trip introduced me to Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd., a joint venture between two Tsilhqot’in communities, as well as to members of the Williams Lake First Nation.
Forests are a cultural and economic mainstay for these Indigenous communities. So it’s hard to overstate the impact of 2017 wildfires, which ripped through areas already ravaged by mountain pine beetle infestations in the 1980s and 1990s.
But there’s a sense of purpose and hope too, as First Nations team up to pursue funds and contracts that reflect their community and environmental priorities.
For CCR, partnering with DroneSeed, a Seattle-based company that is positioning itself to meet what it expects will be growing demand for reforestation services, seemed a logical step.
The visit also brought home the need for tackling forest fuel loads by selective clearing and, in some cases, cultural burns.
Walking through an area near Williams Lake that was being treated for ecosystem restoration, Williams Lake First Nation chief Willie Sellars told me that elders told him they once used to travel the area by horseback, before it become too densely overgrown.
If the planned cultural burn goes ahead this fall, I hope I may have a chance to witness it.
- Wendy.
What else you missed
- U.S. Senate passes major US$430-billion bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs
- The Dutch government declared a national water shortage and is asking the public to also chip in with savings
- France pondering rescue options for a beluga whale that has wandered up the Seine River, and is more suited to cold Arctic waters
- Hot weather prompts advisories from some Ontario public health units
- A hot, dry weather forecast for August and into September is expected to increased wildfire activity in B.C.
- United Nations chief urges tax on ‘grotesque greed’ of oil, gas companies
- Near-record amounts of seaweed are smothering Caribbean coasts, killing wildlife, choking tourism and releasing stinky, noxious gases
- China halts climate, military ties with U.S. over Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
- Wildfires in Europe burn second-biggest area on record, only halfway through its typical fire season
Opinion and analysis
Andres M. Cisneros-Montemayo, Leah M. Fusco, Marleen Schutter: How the ‘blue economy’ will shape the future of Canada’s oceans – and its coastal communities
Ken Coates: Canada’s paternalistic mindset toward supporting Indigenous communities just doesn’t work
Simon A. Fish: Why we need to change the narrative on Canada’s energy transition
The Editorial Board: What Irish cows and Canadian oil have in common (Hint: Climate)
Green Investing
Sustainable investing’s momentum sapped by economic and geopolitical crisis
Sustainable investing is taking a tumble, but don’t expect it to be like this forever. A big reason is fear – not of the climate crisis, but of the economic variety, as we see runaway inflation and recession looming large.
In the second quarter of this year, money flows into Canadian sustainable mutual and exchange-traded funds were down about 13 per cent from the previous quarter, according to Morningstar. Meanwhile, fund managers launched 14 sustainable funds during the April-to-June period, half the number of the previous quarter. That’s why Jeffrey Jones writes there is no reason to believe that demand for investments that fit with environmental hopes and dreams won’t rebound, especially once these issues return to the foreground.
- Careers newsletter: Investment industry faces widening skills gap around big data and ESG
Making waves
Photo of the week
