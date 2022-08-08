If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada.

A deeper dive

Welcome to a new type of reforestation

Wendy Stueck is a Globe national reporter based out of B.C. For this week’s deeper dive, she talks about a project that lands at the intersection of technology, forestry and Indigenous innovation.

Wendy Stueck in the field near Williams Lake getting really excited over a baby treeAleece Laird, Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia/Handout

When I heard about a project in which an Indigenous-owned company was working with an American start-up to use drones to plant trees in a wildfire zone, I was annoyed I’d missed the chance to see the drones in action. (The pilot project was carried out last November.)

The next-best thing, I figured, would be to see the results, which is how I ended up in in a British Columbia forest clearing near Williams Lake in June, cooing over a tiny Douglas fir.

The trip introduced me to Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd., a joint venture between two Tsilhqot’in communities, as well as to members of the Williams Lake First Nation.

Forests are a cultural and economic mainstay for these Indigenous communities. So it’s hard to overstate the impact of 2017 wildfires, which ripped through areas already ravaged by mountain pine beetle infestations in the 1980s and 1990s.

Freelance photog Dennis Owen taking a photo of baby treesAleece Laird, Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia/Handout

But there’s a sense of purpose and hope too, as First Nations team up to pursue funds and contracts that reflect their community and environmental priorities.

For CCR, partnering with DroneSeed, a Seattle-based company that is positioning itself to meet what it expects will be growing demand for reforestation services, seemed a logical step.

The visit also brought home the need for tackling forest fuel loads by selective clearing and, in some cases, cultural burns.

Walking through an area near Williams Lake that was being treated for ecosystem restoration, Williams Lake First Nation chief Willie Sellars told me that elders told him they once used to travel the area by horseback, before it become too densely overgrown.

If the planned cultural burn goes ahead this fall, I hope I may have a chance to witness it.

- Wendy.

Read her full story here.

Opinion and analysis

Andres M. Cisneros-Montemayo, Leah M. Fusco, Marleen Schutter: How the ‘blue economy’ will shape the future of Canada’s oceans – and its coastal communities

Ken Coates: Canada’s paternalistic mindset toward supporting Indigenous communities just doesn’t work

Simon A. Fish: Why we need to change the narrative on Canada’s energy transition

The Editorial Board: What Irish cows and Canadian oil have in common (Hint: Climate)

Green Investing

Sustainable investing’s momentum sapped by economic and geopolitical crisis

Sustainable investing is taking a tumble, but don’t expect it to be like this forever. A big reason is fear – not of the climate crisis, but of the economic variety, as we see runaway inflation and recession looming large.

In the second quarter of this year, money flows into Canadian sustainable mutual and exchange-traded funds were down about 13 per cent from the previous quarter, according to Morningstar. Meanwhile, fund managers launched 14 sustainable funds during the April-to-June period, half the number of the previous quarter. That’s why Jeffrey Jones writes there is no reason to believe that demand for investments that fit with environmental hopes and dreams won’t rebound, especially once these issues return to the foreground.

Careers newsletter: Investment industry faces widening skills gap around big data and ESG

Making waves

Photo of the week

This photograph taken on August 6, 2022, shows leaves that have turned brown and fallen to the ground early, at the Parc de Saint Cloud near Paris as France experiences a heatwave. - France saw its driest July on record, the weather agency said, exacerbating stretched water resources that have forced restrictions.JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

Guides and Explainers

Catch up on Globe Climate

