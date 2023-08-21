If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

A Jasper, Alta., performance artist is calling attention to the planet’s shrinking glaciers by hanging precariously above them in silks, and capturing stunning portraits of what she calls “fleeting moments.” Alpinist Sasha Galitzki has combined her mountain-climbing skills with aerial dance to create a new kind of endurance performance, in which she dangles bare hand in sub-zero temperatures above frozen caverns, often with no safety net or rope.

Read her Q&A with The Globe about her art.

Open this photo in gallery: Sasha GalitzkyPaul Zizka/The Globe and Mail

Red skies, smoke and the reality of climate change

Ryan MacDonald is a senior editor at The Globe heading the climate, environment and resources team.

Today, there is some cautious hope that the wildfire that destroyed neighbourhoods in B.C.’s Kelowna area and forced thousands of people out of their homes has been beaten back.

In Yellowknife, there has been some reprieve, as well. Cooler weather and firefighting mean the fire that forced the evacuation of the city was less of a threat over the weekend. But there are still many tough, hot, dry, windy days ahead.

Meanwhile, First Nations in B.C. and Alberta are rallying in the face of repeated fire and flood evacuations. The situation is a familiar one, but that doesn’t make it any less frantic and dangerous.

Nearly every part of Canada, it seems, has been touched by threat or the destruction wrought by an unprecedented wildfire season. It’s clear that summer of 2023 will be remembered as a time when Canada woke up to red skies, smoke – and the reality of climate change.

It’s a tense, sometimes confusing time. Here’s a quick guide to some of the Globe’s wildfire coverage:

The fire season is far from over. The urgency of climate change is forcing us to reconsider how and where we live.

-Ryan

Open this photo in gallery: The City of Kelowna, B.C., declared a state of emergency last week as fire crews responded to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek wildfire.Shawn Talbot/The Globe and Mail

Companies keep mum on ESG initiatives as ‘greenhushing’ takes off

When it comes to what big business is doing to address climate change, corporate leaders would rather not talk about it, writes Tim Shufelt.

In the latest round of quarterly earnings calls, just 56 companies in the S&P 500 Index commented on environmental, social and governance initiatives, according to Axios. That number is down by 64 per cent from its peak in the fourth quarter of 2021, when the corporate sector was eager to bask in the reputational glow of corporate sustainability. Now, some companies seem to be distancing themselves from their own initiatives, at least partly as a result of the backlash against ESG.

Open this photo in gallery: Ducks are cleaned in a soap bath at the Toronto Wildlife Centre in Toronto on Aug. 15. After an industrial fire in Etobicoke, Ont., lead to contamination of Mimico Creek, nearly 80 ducks have been pulled from the contaminated water to be treated and housed at the Toronto charity.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

