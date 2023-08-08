If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Let’s start off with three stories focused on animals, that aren’t all dismal news.

First off, a walrus calf was found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope, but is being bottle fed and receiving round-the-clock “cuddling” from doting animal welfare workers who are trying to keep the one-month-old baby alive.

Second, you might have seen on social media that visitors are thronging a zoo in China after a video of one of its bears went viral with some netizens suggesting she looked so human that she might be a staff member in a bear suit.

Lastly, animals at the Attica Zoological Park outside the Athens were being fed frozen meals as temperatures around Greece reached 40 C and were set to rise further, in the fourth heat wave in less than a month.

Open this photo in gallery: A ring-tailed lemur licks a fruit popsicle, at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens.Thanassis Stavrakis/The Associated Press

A deeper dive

Alberta to pause new solar and wind power projects

Emma Graney is energy reporter for The Globe and Mail. For this week’s deeper dive, she talks about a sudden policy change in Alberta that is causing frustration among renewable energy companies.

“We got screwed.”

That was Mike Lambros’s blunt assessment of Alberta’s decision last week to pause all approvals for wind and solar power projects until March. Mr. Lambros is the founder and CEO of Texas-based Proteus Power Developments LLC, which is well into the application process to build three solar farms in the province.

Proteus has already spent millions of dollars on its plans. A clearly frustrated Mr. Lambros said he had no inkling that the government was considering a pause on approvals; less than 24 hours before the announcement, the Alberta Utilities Commission had even asked him for more documents to support his application. Several companies with wind and solar applications in the pipeline told me similar stories.

The decision completely blindsided industry. Even the Canada Renewable Energy Association, CanREA, was only informed of the moratorium after it was made public.

The governing United Conservative Party purports to champion the free market and private enterprise. That makes its choice to throttle one specific sector even more puzzling for industry watchers in a province where – unlike others, including Ontario – renewables investment has surged without the assistance of taxpayer dollars. They say bringing development to a screeching halt will irreparably damage investor confidence in the province; after all, if there’s one thing investors hate, it’s uncertainty – particularly in the form of arbitrary policy decisions.

New renewable projects worth nearly $4.7-billion have been built in Alberta since 2019, and 2023 was on track to be a record year, according to the Business Renewables Centre-Canada. Alberta’s Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf told me that that lightning pace has led to concerns in rural parts of the province where development has flourished.

Rural municipalities are worried about who will bear the cost of clean-up when a wind farm is decommissioned, that prime agricultural land is being used for solar panels rather than crops or grazing, and that renewables regulations have failed to keep up with the pace of development.

CanREA acknowledges those conversations should happen, but argues there’s no need to halt development to do so.

Mr. Neudorf admitted a policy review could have happened without the pause – in fact, that was an option considered by government – but he said he didn’t want developers “looking over their shoulder for when we’re going to change the policy, and are they going to get caught off-guard.”

The policy review is due to wrap up by the end of February. Industry is hopeful for no further delays.

- Emma

Open this photo in gallery: Workers put up solar panels at the construction site of the Canada’s biggest solar farm Travers Solar, near Vulcan, Alberta, November 9, 2021.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

The editorial board: The summer that climate heating metastasized

Tom Rachman: There’s a special place in hell for politicians who fail us on the climate crisis

Gary Mason: The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is a disaster for everyone but Alberta

Charlotte Gill: With campfire bans, we are losing a ritual as old as human civilization

Jane George: Canada’s plentiful access to fresh water is an illusion in Iqaluit

Peter Singer: The coming disruption of animal production

Algonquin Power was a go-to green stock. Now, it faces pressure to jettison its clean energy assets

After Arun Banskota delivered Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s first-quarter results on May 11, the chief executive officer faced far more scrutiny over the company’s green future than its recent financial performance. For years, Algonquin had combined three attributes that made it a popular stock with investors: strong growth from delivering regulated electricity, water and natural gas; clean power generation from wind, solar and hydroelectricity; and a consistently rising dividend with a fat yield that rivalled banks.

The previous six months had marked a difficult period for the company. But the biggest decision, by far, is still coming: Algonquin announced in May that it may sell its renewable power business and become a stand-alone regulated utility.

Eight Insurers with attractive dividends that can weather climate change

Extreme weather risk changing Canada’s insurance industry, raising costs

Many jobs will evolve to incorporate ‘green skills.’ Canada’s success depends on understanding this

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery: Pickers harvest Albillo Real white grapes in Las Moradas vineyard at dawn, to avoid the high temperature, in San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Madrid province, on August 3, 2023. This year the harvest is unsually early due to the warmer weather.OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

