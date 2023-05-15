If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Chris Turner has won the $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing for his book How to Be a Climate Optimist: Blueprints for a Better World. “The climate debate is inherently pessimistic, and while Chris Turner doesn’t pretend that crafting policy to slow global warming is easy, he presents a compelling argument: doom and gloom is not an effective strategy,” said the jury.

And of course, we need to shoutout another finalist. Sideways: The City Google Couldn’t Buy by Josh O’Kane, a reporter for The Globe and Mail.

Wildfire season is back

Ryan MacDonald is a senior editor at The Globe heading the climate, environment and resources team.

It has been a brutal start to wildfire season in Canada.

Thousands more people were ordered to evacuate their homes in Alberta over the weekend, as raging wildfires continued to burn and strained the firefighting resources of local communities. In British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories fires are also blazing.

A heat dome that has settled over British Columbia and Alberta is not helping matters, though temperatures are expected to peak today. In 2021, a previous heat dome pushed temperatures into the 40s in B.C. and led to some 600 deaths, making it one of Canada’s deadliest weather events.

For climate watchers, this is a familiar scenario; hotter, dryer weather systems driving earlier, longer wildfire seasons. The relationship between extreme heat and fire is something the Globe has examined before.

Wildfire experts, climatologists and doctors warn that as the climate warms, Canada is headed for record-smashing high temperatures, longer and increasingly intense wildfire seasons, and prolonged periods of smoke exposure.

At The Globe, we’re committed to looking at both the causes and the potential solutions around climate change. With than in mind, here are some reading resources that explore the issues around extreme heat, wildfires and the health implications of wildfire smoke:

-Ryan

Opinion: The oceans are a grocery store, a metaphor and much more. But they can no longer be something we ignore

Photographer Edward Burtynsky says corporations can play a role in fighting climate crisis politics

As Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky points out, climate catastrophes, such as floods and wildfires, are affecting people around the world without regard for their political affiliation. That’s why Corporate Canada should use its influence to prevent the climate crisis from being miscast as a partisan issue in our country. His call to action for the business community is timely. It comes in the middle of an annual meeting season for public companies marked by heightened shareholder pressure on environmental issues in both Canada and the U.S.

Open this photo in gallery: Just Stop Oil climate activists slow march along The Strand in central London on May 11, 2023 as part of their campaign calling on the UK government to end approval for exploring, developing and producing fossil fuels.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

