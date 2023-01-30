If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

Canada’s coastline is 71,261 kilometres long. It touches the North Pacific, Arctic and North Atlantic oceans. Savvy Canadian business people are seeing the coastline as an opportunity.

A growing number of companies want to capitalize on all that space to develop an edible seaweed industry – one that will not only meet growing global interest in this aquatic food, but also expand Canada’s agricultural sector in an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible way. Some think Canada has a significant opportunity to be a global leader in the industry.

Workers process 1.2 tonnes of sugar kelp at Hub City Fisheries in Nanaimo, B.C., on April 21, 2022.CHAD_HIPOLITO/The Globe and Mail

A deeper dive

Canada’s building codes are out of date, inconsistent and ill-prepared for climate change.

As extreme weather events are increasing, the way the places in which we live, work and play are designed and built becomes more important than ever. And building codes, which set minimum standards for structural protection, are a tool that, if they took climate change into account, could save lives and property.

To understand how well building codes across the country protect us, The Globe and Mail interviewed dozens of engineers, architects, builders, researchers, meteorologists, inspectors and government officials, as well as insurance and credit-rating industries stakeholders.

Reporters pored over thousands of pages of documents, and searched through nearly 1,600 proposals submitted to national code-makers going back 15 years, to unearth efforts to improve the resilience of buildings – as well as the resistance to do so.

Our months-long examination reveals that Canada’s building code regulations are inadequate to stand up to our new climate reality and are largely based on outdated or poor-quality data that does not consider current or future climate change. The average annual total precipitation amounts referenced in the most recent edition, for instance, rely on observations from 1961 to 1990.

Remember the 2021 tornado in Barrie? With wind speeds up to 210 km per hour, we’re lucky it didn’t kill anyone. However, the twister left dozens of homes uninhabitable; they weren’t built to withstand its force.

Nor are the homes on the East Coast prepared for more frequent hurricanes or those on the West Coast for severe heat waves and wildfires. And homes across the country are ill-prepared for destructive flooding.

We followed up with a story focus on flooding: They waterproofed their homes. Quebec’s outdated building codes left them vulnerable

They waterproofed their homes. Quebec’s outdated building codes left them vulnerable Next up in the series, a look at the effects of wind: As tornadoes in Canada get more destructive, momentum builds for new building codes to save homes. Watch for that story, coming this week.

As tornadoes in Canada get more destructive, momentum builds for new building codes to save homes. After that, keep your eye out for a story about heat: We’ve seen the devastating effects of heat on the body and how it can create environmental disaster like in B.C., what about your home?

A resident surveys the damage left after a tornado touched down in his neighbourhood, in Barrie, Ont., on July 15, 2021.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Opinion and analysis

Konrad Yakabuski: Go big or go home. Canada will need to match U.S. EV subsidies to stay in the game

Christopher Ragan, Rick Smith, Edward Greenspon: With demand surging, Canada must upgrade its electricity grid. Can we overcome our unique challenges to do so?

Editorial board: New energy is needed for clean power at Gull Island

Green Investing

Do fossil fuels have a place in responsible investments?

Fossil-fuel companies are among the largest emitters of greenhouse gases and they are often shut out of responsible investing portfolios. One landmark report found that just 100 active fossil-fuel producers were linked to 71 per cent of industrial GHG emissions since 1988. Given the pace of the energy transition, some investors don’t want to lose out on this sector, especially one that’s a hallmark of a diversified Canadian portfolio. Is that enough validation? One expert says that we need to firt insert an ESG lens based on a set of universal values.

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Rebecca Sinclair working to support Indigenous led climate policy.

Rebecca SinclairHandout

Hi, I’m Rebecca Sinclair (Merasty), 36, Treaty one Territory – Winnipeg Manitoba. I am a proud nêhiyaw-iskwêw, wife and mother of three. I am the executive director at Treaty and Aboriginal Rights Research Centre. I was born and raised in Northern Manitoba, and a member of Barren Lands First Nation and Little Saskatchewan First Nation.

My most important work will always be my relationship with the land and waters. This is at the heart of the work I contribute to as part of a collective. Challenging narratives and false solutions through Decolonizing Climate Policy in Canada a phase one report, a case study and through Indigenous-led climate policy. This work is credited to a collective of brilliant Indigenous leaders and changemakers just living Indigenously.

Supporting language revitalization through Akiing Onji, supporting youth land based projects at Waterways, through my former work at Lake Winnipeg Indigenous Collective shows that solutions are not binary. They are vast and at the heart of the resurgence of the Indigenous epistemology, which in turn sees immense benefits.

Indigenous-led protocol to the natural world is at the heart of solutions to the climate crisis. Through our teachings, songs, generational knowledge, and ceremonies there are tangible solutions. Collectively we first need to confront the root causes of the climate situation; colonialism, capitalism and heteropatriarchy. Decolonization is a solution. Land back is a solution. The youth are making immense changes to this colonial society. Imagine a world where our relationships with each other and the natural world are primary. Reciprocity, respect and balance are the currency. We must address the causes before we can enact effective solutions.

- Rebecca

Photo of the week

Wendsler Nosie, a former chairman of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who considers the rolling hills and hidden canyons under which more than 1 billion tons of copper lie, an area known as Oak Flat, to be a corridor to God inhabited by holy spirits, near Superior, Ariz, Jan. 21, 2023. Tribal groups in Arizona are fighting a copper-mine project, which they say would scar their sacred land, but that proponents say would increase the supply of a metal crucial to batteries and reduce fossil-fuel use.TAMIR KALIFA/The New York Times News Service

