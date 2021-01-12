Globe Craft Club: Want to make cheese at home? Learn how with our livestreamed event

Open this photo in gallery Lazarenko will also be teaching us how to make homemade crackers.

“Do the dishes, it’ll make you feel better,” I remember my grandmother saying. “Nobody cries when they’re doing the dishes.”

It was practical advice from a practical woman – and in recent months, I have seen the spirit of this wisdom play out again and again. If you feel bad, do something productive. It might even make you feel a bit better.

But let’s focus on something more fun than dishes.

The positive effects of activities such as knitting, crochet and embroidery are well documented. Studies show what crafters anecdotally know: That these activities can be calming and restorative, and can help profoundly with anxiety and stress, while also using your brain and body in totally different ways. (And, bonus – all of this, and you’ve made something.)

As actor Seth Rogen told The Cut last month, about his pottery hobby, “There’s something about how you’re literally trying to center something. The metaphors abound. But there’s inherently something meditative about it.”

Or, as Bianca Smalley told me in September, about her pandemic pastime designing and cross-stitching replicas of David Rose’s sweaters from the TV show Schitt’s Creek: “It’s a light in what is a pretty dark time.”

I was among the legions of people who, in those tense and uncertain days last March, immediately pulled out their sewing machines (or failing that, a needle and thread), found some fabric and started stitching.

Homemade masks were useful and needed then, but there was something more to it – it just felt good to make something. To focus on the cutting and measuring and pinning, to use our hands to do something productive. In the face of something over which we had no control, sewing a mask out of an old shirt or scrap of bedsheet was one thing we could do.

Sewing masks was the first pandemic pastime, but it was certainly not the last. Soon came bread-making and other baking, gardening and tending plants, knitting, doing puzzles, experimenting with various arts and crafts.

It has been wonderful to see my social-media feeds filling up with people’s efforts: The sourdough and the sewing, the collages and homemade jewellery, the fermentation and felting.

The motivations for these projects are varied. For some, it is a matter of having less money and more time (there is only so much one can watch on Netflix); of needing projects to occupy and distract restless children; of needing to calm and soothe ourselves; or wanting to make homemade gifts for those we can’t be with in person right now. And then there is the simple power of making something by hand.

Open this photo in gallery Cindy Lazarenko demonstrates how to make ricotta cheese at her home in Edmonton on Dec. 16, 2020. The first class with Lazarenko will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. Megan Albu/The Globe and Mail

It is with all these benefits in mind that we are launching The Globe and Mail’s Craft Club, a series of livestreamed classes to help you get creative and learn new skills in the months to come.

Get your supplies ready in advance and work along with us, or just tune in and take on the project yourself later.

We will be taking questions and offering direction throughout the classes, and hope you will share your creations with us later on Instagram (@globeandmail) and Twitter (@globeandmail) using the hashtag #globeCraftClub.

Our first class will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. ET, when Edmonton chef and food educator Cindy Lazarenko will teach us how to make homemade crackers and ricotta cheese from scratch.

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Ashley Wong.

Our second class, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. ET, will be soap-making with Natalie Pepin, who teaches heritage skills and Indigenous arts through her business, ReSkilled Life.

The Craft Club classes will run every second Tuesday evening until March and will include collage, notebook-making and hand embroidery.

Upcoming Globe Craft Club events

How to make ricotta cheese and homemade crackers from scratch, with Cindy Lazarenko

Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

RSVP to the Facebook event

Open this photo in gallery Both the crackers and the cheese will be made from scratch. Megan Albu/The Globe and Mail

Supplies

For the ricotta cheese:

2 quarts whole milk (OR goat milk)

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

Optional: 1/2 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons white vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

A large pot, bowl and cheesecloth

For the pecan rosemary crackers:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 cup raisins (or dried cranberries would work)

1/2 cup of chopped pecans

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1/4 cup ground flax seed

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 loaf pans

How to make soap, with Natalie Pepin

Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Keep an eye on our Craft Club page for the supply list and more details.