Globe multimedia project awarded by Amnesty International

Pratyush Dayal
Open this photo in gallery Families of nine men who disappeared in Mexico

photography by Felix Marquez

The Globe and Mail is one of the winners of the 26th annual Amnesty International Media Awards in Canada for its multimedia project exploring families’ risky search to uncover the truth behind Mexico’s mass graves.

The Globe and Mail’s Gone project by Stephanie Nolen, Félix Márquez, Laura Blenkinsop, Jeremy Agius and Timothy Moore is the winner of the mixed media category.

Gone is a deep exploration of people who disappeared in Mexico, as told by those they left behind.

“The use of multimedia was so intentional and impactful – short videos of family members of those disappeared speaking in their own language, for instance, put people first in the story, following many heartbreaking stories of how they found out their loved ones were not just missing, but dead and buried in a clandestine gravesite,” said Sadiya Ansari, an Amnesty International Media Awards judge and co-founder of Canadian Journalists of Colour.

Amnesty International Media awards recognize outstanding human rights reporting by journalists in Canada and Canadian journalists abroad.

The disappeared: Inside families’ risky search to uncover the truth behind Mexico’s mass graves

To tell the story of Mexico’s Disappeared, we worked backwards from a mass grave

This year’s winners in other categories include Broadview Magazine’s Putting Down Roots under the short-form video category. Rudy Gauer and Emma Prestwich’s work depicts Operation Ezra, a multi-faith sponsorship initiative that enables Yazidi refugees to farm on donated land in Manitoba.

Martin Himel’s The Arrest, broadcast on TVO, is the winner of the long-form video category. It unravels the damage done by the arrest and judicial process when vulnerable citizens, because of their race or social status, are wrongly charged.

CBC Radio’s Ideas takes home the award under the long-form audio category for its story on Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan, who was imprisoned under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime. CBC News also won the written news category for reporter Valérie Ouellet and producer Joseph Loiero’s investigation into the impact of COVID-19 on prison populations in Canada.

Toronto Star reporter Sara Mojtehedzadeh is the recipient of the written feature category for documenting the plight of Amazon warehouse workers in Canada who endure injuries, illness and violations of their rights amid terrible working conditions.

Sakeina Syed is the winner of Post-Secondary Youth Award for her editorial for Excalibur, a student-run newspaper at York University, where she questions the hypocrisy of the Canadian government regarding religious versus safety-designed face coverings.

The first Secondary Youth Award went to Sophia Rottman’s story for Tigertalk, Harbord Collegiate Institute’s student newspaper, that highlights the moral dilemma surrounding attendance at the 2022 Olympics in China, where human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims have been rampant.

All the winners will be honoured at a Zoom ceremony on May 27 hosted by Nahlah Ayed, journalist and host of CBC Radio’s Ideas.

