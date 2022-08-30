A total of 165 finalists from newsrooms all over the world were nominated across 23 categories for the international Online Journalism Awards.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail has received four nominations for the international Online Journalism Awards: for coverage of a deadly wildfire in British Columbia, a photo-driven story about the mass exodus of Ukrainian refugees, a visual portfolio of Olympics stories and overall online journalism excellence.

A total of 165 finalists from newsrooms all over the world were nominated across 23 categories. The Globe was named a finalist alongside The Washington Post and The Boston Globe in the General Excellence in Online Journalism category for large newsrooms. The award honours digital-focused news organizations that meet the highest journalistic standards, with an eye to audience engagement and online prowess.

In the breaking news category for large newsrooms, The Globe received a nod for its project on the unprecedented heat wave in Lytton, B.C., that forced 1,000 people to flee their homes before the community was engulfed in flames. The project involved journalists from across the newsroom, who told the stories of people caught up in a tragedy that would previously have been unimaginable. The work highlighted the way Canada is grappling with the consequences of climate change.

The Globe was also named a finalist in the feature category for large newsrooms, as a result of the work of correspondent Paul Waldie and long-time Globe contributor Anna Liminowicz. For their story, “Too precious to leave behind,” the pair travelled to Poland and spent time with Ukrainians fleeing their homes because of Russia’s invasion. Their reporting was driven by a simple question: “What’s in their bags?”

The Globe’s unique Olympics coverage was recognized in the topical reporting category. Reporters sought out novel storylines and experimented with new visual formats, including animation, data visualizations, interviews and video. The stories introduced readers to the intricacies of using data to improve swim results, the complexities of creating an ice-dance routine and the world of speed climbing.

The winners of the Online Journalism Awards are to be announced next month.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.