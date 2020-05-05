Globe reporter Kathy Tomlinson nominated for Michener Award

Open this photo in gallery Globe and Mail reporter Kathy Tomlinson at the Vancouver Globe and Mail office on Sept. 14, 2015. John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

Globe and Mail investigative reporter Kathy Tomlinson has been named as one of six finalists for the 2019 Michener Award for distinguished public service journalism.

Judges of the prestigious award nominated Ms. Tomlinson for her project False Promises, which revealed that many newcomers to Canada – many of them temporary workers or foreign students – are exploited by corrupt immigration consultants and employers. Her investigation took her from the wealthy suburbs of Vancouver to the terrible bus accident that killed 16 young hockey players from Humboldt, Sask.

In the wake of this thorough and complex series, Ottawa introduced open work visas to allow foreign nationals facing abuse to switch employers and a new law was passed allowing more stringent regulation of immigration consultants.

False promises: Foreign workers are falling prey to a sprawling web of labour trafficking in Canada

Other Michener nominees include a CBC News investigation that found that over the past two decades, more than 600 minors in 36 sports across Canada have been victims of sexual crimes, and that more than 200 coaches have been convicted of sexual offences against a minor.

The Halifax Examiner was nominated for a five-year-long investigation by reporter Tim Bousquet, who tried to figure out why a convicted murderer was freed from prison on a rare court-ordered release. His work helped reveal grave police misconduct in the original investigation.

La Presse was selected for its investigation by reporter Vincent Larouche exposing an industry infiltrated by organized crime and revealing that contractors were routinely – and illegally – dumping contaminated soil.

The London Free Press was nominated for its investigative series into the way London police treated a 24-year-old woman who was assaulted by a sergeant at a police station in 2016.

The Institute for Investigative Journalism was cited for a collaborative work with the Toronto Star, Le Devoir, Regina Leader-Post, Global News, National Observer, Star Halifax/Vancouver that revealed elevated levels of lead and other contaminants in drinking water. The project involved more than 120 journalists in six news organizations and students and faculty from nine postsecondary institutions. It included filing more than 700 freedom-of-information requests.

“Newsrooms across this country are facing their greatest challenge ever this year,” Michener Foundation president Pierre-Paul Noreau said in a news release.

“Yet local news has never been more critical. We applaud all Canadian newsrooms for their passion and dedication, and thank these finalists in particular for their outstanding public service.”

Michener Award winners are traditionally announced at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been postponed and will be celebrated at a later date.

