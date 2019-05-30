 Skip to main content

Canada Globe takes most wins at the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Globe takes most wins at the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards

Stefanie Marotta
Comments

The Globe and Mail won the most top awards at the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards, receiving gold in nine of 23 categories recognizing journalism that uses visual storytelling to uncover issues, such as the risk of unmaintained oil wells and barriers to abortion.

The winning stories at Wednesday’s ceremony in Toronto included “Hustle in the oil patch: Inside a looming financial and environmental crisis” in the best news coverage category. The feature uses interactive graphics to illustrate the flow of oil and money that pose financial and economic risks for Western Canada.

In the best personal essay category, The Globe was awarded for a first-hand account of a mother of two in Nova Scotia who needed to end a pregnancy, but faced significant barriers to accessing abortion resources. The essay from The Globe’s Atlantic bureau chief Jessica Leeder prompted discussion around provincial policies to make abortion more accessible. The piece includes illustrations that portray her journey from finding out that she was pregnant to her encounter with a doctor who recommended she go to Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe also won gold in both the best online video for feature and best short feature categories, for a story following a transgender woman’s transition while living in the Bible belt of rural New Brunswick.

Other gold awards included best long feature article, best service feature, best arts and culture storytelling, best photo storytelling and innovation in digital storytelling.

The Globe also received three silver awards in best photo storytelling, best long feature article and best short online video.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter