Globe takes most wins at the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards

The Globe and Mail won the most top awards at the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards, receiving gold in nine of 23 categories recognizing journalism that uses visual storytelling to uncover issues, such as the risk of unmaintained oil wells and barriers to abortion.

The winning stories at Wednesday’s ceremony in Toronto included “Hustle in the oil patch: Inside a looming financial and environmental crisis” in the best news coverage category. The feature uses interactive graphics to illustrate the flow of oil and money that pose financial and economic risks for Western Canada.

In the best personal essay category, The Globe was awarded for a first-hand account of a mother of two in Nova Scotia who needed to end a pregnancy, but faced significant barriers to accessing abortion resources. The essay from The Globe’s Atlantic bureau chief Jessica Leeder prompted discussion around provincial policies to make abortion more accessible. The piece includes illustrations that portray her journey from finding out that she was pregnant to her encounter with a doctor who recommended she go to Toronto.

The Globe also won gold in both the best online video for feature and best short feature categories, for a story following a transgender woman’s transition while living in the Bible belt of rural New Brunswick.

Other gold awards included best long feature article, best service feature, best arts and culture storytelling, best photo storytelling and innovation in digital storytelling.

The Globe also received three silver awards in best photo storytelling, best long feature article and best short online video.