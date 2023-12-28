Open this photo in gallery: Globe and Mail journalist André Picard in a 2012 file photo.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Globe and Mail health columnist André Picard, novelist Kim Thuy and media personality George Stroumboulopoulos have been appointed to the Order of Canada, along with a long list of other prominent advocates, academics, artists and business figures.

Governor-General Mary Simon announced the latest inductees on Thursday, honouring the achievements and contributions of 78 Canadians from a broad range of fields and representation from across the country.

Mr. Picard, a health reporter and columnist who has been at The Globe since 1987, was cited for his “dedication to advancing public health understanding and practices in Canada.”

A well-known and respected voice in health journalism in Canada, Mr. Picard is a two-time winner of the National Newspaper Awards for his column writing and a past winner of the prestigious Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism.

“I’m just very flattered and honoured by this. It’s kind of overwhelming,” he said.

This recognition “really belongs to The Globe,” Mr. Picard added, crediting the news organization for his career writing on public health issues.

Ms. Thuy has been recognized for “amplifying the voices and experiences of migrants and refugees” while Mr. Stroumboulopoulos was honoured for his “leading contributions to Canadian media and journalism.”

The Order of Canada has three levels of recognition, with companion at the top, followed by officer and then member. The first two levels celebrate achievement and merit to Canada at large, while a member is celebrated for their service to a particular group or field.

Writer Joséphine Bacon has been invested as an officer for her “significant contributions to Indigenous literature and culture in Canada,” while climate scientist Ian Burton joined the rank for his “leading scientific contributions to climate change adaptation as an esteemed scholar and policy advisor.”

Being promoted to the highest rank within the order are former MP and senator Serge Joyal, former MP, Cree chief and lawyer Wilton Littlechild and Dr. Ronald Stewart, who is recognized for his contributions to emergency medicine.

The list of new officers of the Order of Canada provided by the Office of the Governor-General also includes Willie Adams, the first Inuit senator in Canada, guitar-maker Linda Manzer, editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder and pollster Nik Nanos.

Saputo Inc. CEO Lino Saputo has been invested as a member for his “contributions to Canadian business as a dedicated corporate leader and for his philanthropic ventures.”

Also receiving the honour are New-York Times investigative journalist Susanne Craig, a Pulitzer Prize winner and former Globe reporter, and Francine Lemire, a doctor who represented Canada in the Paralympics in the 1980s.

“I greatly value the opportunity to celebrate individuals whose perseverance, ingenuity and community spirit have benefited Canadians throughout the country,” Ms. Simon said in a statement. “As Governor-General, I have seen first-hand that our communities are rich in both excellence and diversity, which we need to do our utmost to recognize.”