The Globe and Mail’s work on Hockey Canada’s hidden use of children’s hockey registration fees to secretly settle sexual-assault allegations is a finalist for one of the most prestigious international journalism awards.

The Globe has been shortlisted for the Fetisov Journalism Award and is among several nominees whose work this year focused on the sexism and gender-based violence suffered by women around the world, as well as solutions being driven by women.

The annual awards, created by Gleb Fetisov – a Cyprus-based film producer and philanthropist – are given to reward stories with widespread impact and that promote universal human values such as honesty, justice, courage and nobility. The total prize fund, divided among four awards, is worth $807,000.

The Hockey Canada work – which was also awarded a Michener Award this year, Canada’s highest journalism prize – was done by a Globe team consisting of Grant Robertson, Colin Freeze, Robyn Doolittle, Susan Krashinsky Robertson and Joe Friesen. The series comprises eight articles that explore Hockey Canada’s use of registration fees to finance a multimillion-dollar fund to settle abuse claims. The work was nominated in the Outstanding Investigative Reporting category for the Fetisov prize.

“It’s exciting to see a Canadian entry on the shortlist this year. Every year, we see such amazing journalism from around the world being celebrated with the FJA, and Canadian journalists deserve to be part of that,” said former Canadian journalist Stuart Laidlaw, one of the FJA expert council members involved in the evaluation process.

Alvin Ntibinyane, another Canadian council member who looked specifically at the investigative category, said the Hockey Canada series stood out among a field of impressive entries.

“This year’s submissions were amazing and [The] Globe’s Hockey Canada’s secret fund series stood out as one of the best submissions this year. I was particularly impressed by the persistence of the reporters to expose the rot at Hockey Canada and the number of high-impact stories that came out of the investigation,” Mr. Ntibinyane said.

“There were tangible results following the series; resignations, hearings, policy changes etc. And one more thing that one can appreciate about the series is that it did more than just uncovering the cover-ups at Hockey Canada, but it also initiated a public dialogue on governance, accountability, and ethics in national sports organizations.”

This year’s competition entries totalled 400 from 96 countries. The 26 shortlisted entries showcase the work from journalists from over 20 countries and across four categories: Outstanding Contribution to Peace, Contribution to Civil Rights, Outstanding Investigative Reporting, and Excellence in Environmental Journalism.

Among the entries focused on women was an exclusive for TinyHand, an independent digital media platform that uses visual storytelling to relate the stories of children in conflict and crisis zones, that delved into the forced puberty of young girls in northern Syria through hormonal drugs. A National Geographic article about women bringing peace to war-stricken Congo was also nominated as well as an inside look by The Cable, an online newspaper based in Africa, into Nigerian schoolgirls forced to wed while living in captivity.

Other pieces nominated for the awards touched on topics of displacement, labour and worker exploitation. One examined how migrant children are working dangerous jobs across the United States and another talked about the exploitation of Indian workers in Italy. There was a story shortlisted about migration because of Lebanon’s financial crisis, and another about Beirut’s ecological time bomb.

The winners for each category will be announced at the fifth annual Fetisov Journalism Awards ceremony in April, 2024.