The end of GM’s Oshawa plant: What we know so far

The latest
- General Motors’s plant in Oshawa, Ont., will be one of five North American facilities scuttled in 2019 to focus on electric and autonomous vehicles, the U.S. auto giant confirmed Monday. The closings will put more than 2,500 in Oshawa out of work, and eliminate up to 14,700 jobs across the continent.
- Workers arrived at the Oshawa facility early Monday anxiously awaiting news about their futures, but soon began walking out by the dozens, saying their union had asked them to withhold labour. “It’s a slap in the face to the workforce here,” tool-and-die maker Eugen Weber, a 38-year veteran of the plant, told The Globe on his way into work. “This workforce has bent over backwards to give the company what they wanted all along.”
- The company was due to hold talks on Monday with Unifor, the union representing GM workers, which called on GM Sunday to stand by a 2016 bargaining agreement to keep jobs in the Oshawa plant.
What GM is doing and why
- When the Oshawa plant is closing: GM’s Monday statement didn’t use the word “close,” instead saying that, as of 2019, the Oshawa plant and several others would be “unallocated,” meaning no products are assigned to be made there. Sources have confirmed to The Globe that the Oshawa plant will indeed be shut down.
- What else is closing: In addition to the Oshawa closing, GM says it has no plans to make automobiles at two other factories – one in Warren, Ohio, and the Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Detroit – as well as parts plants in White Marsh, Md., and Warren, Mich. Two unnamed plants outside North America would also be affected, as well as previously planned cuts in South Korea, the company said.
- What models are being phased out: Several vehicle models that were made at the scuttled plants will be discontinued, including the Chevrolet Cruze, Cadillac CT6 and Buick LaCrosse.
- Why this is happening: The changes are part of a shift in the company’s global production toward autonomous and zero-emission vehicles, Mary Barra, GM’s chief executive officer, said at a Monday news conference. “The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient and profitable, while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future,” she said. The company expects to save US$6-billion from the cutbacks.
- How many jobs are affected: GM’s layoffs and buyouts could endanger up to 14,700 factory and white-collar workers' jobs in North America. The GM plant in Oshawa employs 2,522 unionized workers and is also GM’s Canadian headquarters.
The union’s response
Unifor “does not accept this announcement,” Canada’s largest public-sector union said in a Sunday-night statement, urging GM to live up to the spirit of a 2016 agreement to save jobs in Oshawa by upgrading an assembly line. That deal, which averted a strike by GM workers, was hailed at the time by Unifor’s leadership as a commitment to prevent the plant’s closing in 2019.
Politicians' response
Federal: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet spoken publicly about the news from Oshawa, which the federal government was informed of in advance late Sunday. But a federal official told The Globe that the government will be looking at the closing’s impact and possible measures to help laid-off workers.
Provincial: Premier Doug Ford’s government was also informed of the GM announcement late Sunday. The local MPP for Oshawa, New Democrat Jennifer French, called the news “gravely concerning.”
GM didn't build #Oshawa. Oshawa built GM. If it is true that @GMcanada is abandoning us, then they are in for a fight. Autoworkers & families deserve better than rumours. The Govt better be figuring out a plan... #MadeInOshawaMatters #community pic.twitter.com/wVELqWO7oe— Jennifer French (@jennkfrench) November 26, 2018
Municipal: Oshawa Mayor John Henry said he had not spoken to anyone from GM. He said he heard about the reported closing from CTV News, which first reported the story, when a reporter called him for comment earlier in the day. In a phone interview with The Canadian Press, he said that the plant closure would have ripple effects well beyond the city:
It’s going to affect the province, it’s going to affect the region ... The auto industry’s been a big part of the province of Ontario for over 100 years. This country has also invested a lot in General Motors.
Oshawa and GM: A history
Oshawa’s rise: The news of GM scuttling the Oshawa plant comes 100 years after the U.S. auto-making giant first landed in the community, acquiring the McLaughlin family’s car-manufacturing business in 1918. The McLaughlins had started making horse-drawn sleighs and carriages in the 19th century and switched to Buick and Chevrolet production in the 1900s. Sam McLaughlin was made the first president of General Motors of Canada Ltd., and under his tenure the company grew quickly, with Oshawa as the export manufacturing base supplying the British Commonwealth. When the car boom of the mid-20th century came, Oshawa was poised to take advantage of the growing demand. By its 1980s heyday, the GM Autoplex was one of the planet’s largest car assembly plants and employed 23,000 people.
GM’s fall: Even before the 2007-08 financial crisis, GM had been whittling down its operations in Oshawa, scuttling one of its plants in 2005 and cutting 3,750 jobs. Then disaster struck: The recession sent car purchases plummeting, General Motors Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection and the U.S., Canadian and Ontario governments became part-owners in a $60-billion bailout. More cuts came under the so-called Government Motors era of the company, and thousands more jobs were lost when Oshawa’s consolidated plant was closed. Ontario and Ottawa each unloaded their GM shares in 2015, losing about $3.5-billion on their taxpayer-funded investment.
What will GM do next?
With demand waning for traditional sedans, all auto makers are under pressure to change the kinds of vehicles they make. GM, whose market share has been in decline, is now beginning what is expected to be a long and expensive transition to a new business model that embraces electrified and automated vehicles, many of which will be shared rather than owned.
What will Oshawans do next?
Losing thousands of jobs will shake the economic balance of Oshawa, a town of 166,000 that’s been trying to grow out of its postindustrial malaise. Public infrastructure projects and a real-estate boom for Ontarians priced out of the Toronto market have improved the city’s fortunes, but not everyone has benefited: Its downtown unemployment rate is nearly twice its region’s average, and there are pockets of deep poverty and homelessness in its inner suburbs.
Earlier this year, The Globe’s Marcus Gee took a deeper look at the economic inequality in Oshawa. Touring “Tarp Mansion,” an encampment for homeless people by a local creek, anti-poverty activists spoke with him about the growing disparity between the haves and have-nots – a situation that widespread unemployment in the community could hardly improve.
Commentary and analysis
Eric Reguly: What just happened with the Oshawa plant closing? Trump happened, it appears
Compiled by Globe staff
With reports from Josh O’Kane, Robert Fife, Eric Atkins, Reuters and The Canadian Press, and reporting from the Globe and Mail archives by Greg Keenan, Thandiwe Vela and Marcus Gee
