GO trains cancelled as protesters set up new blockades near Toronto

An anti-pipeline protest has halted train service at a crucial section of tracks near Toronto, one of several demonstrations that sprang up across the country after police dismantled a weeks-long rail blockade near Belleville, Ont.

A group known as "Wet'suwet'en Strong: Hamilton Solidarity,"​ set up an encampment on Monday evening at the Bayview Junction, a vital link in the Chicago-to-Toronto rail corridor that shares service with freight trains, Amtrak, Via, and GO Transit.

In a Facebook post, the group said that police had served them with a court injunction Monday night, which they said they “happily burned.”

The Hamilton blockade was erected in response to the Ontario Provincial Police arresting protesters and dismantling a blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville.

That Tyendinaga protest was in support of some Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the passage of the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory in northern B.C.

The Tyendinaga protesters had demanded the RCMP leave Wet’suwet’en territory.

On Monday morning, one day after police asked protesters to leave their encampment, which had disrupted CN freight service to the point that businesses laid off workers and authorities warned about supply shortages, OPP officers arrived in force to dismantle the blockade, arresting 10 people.

But the operation has only sparked new blockades and protests.

The Hamilton protesters have called for people to join them.

"Remember why we're out here," Hamilton Solidarity group wrote in a Facebook post Monday night. "The violence the state has perpetrated towards Indigenous land defenders and their supporters, the forced removal and criminalization of indigenous people from their lands. This is a pattern that has existed since settlers came to Turtle Island and that continue to exist today."​​

In addition to the Bayview Junction blockade in Hamilton, a road blockade has also been set up along Highway 6 in Caledonia, shutting the road down between Argyle Street and Greens Road.

